Houthis Strike U.S. Merchant Vessel After Targeting Warship

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.46 -0.22 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.16 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.95 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.069 -0.244 -7.36%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.126 +0.006 +0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.08 -0.63 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.18 +1.30 +1.65%
Chart Mars US 73 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.126 +0.006 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 78.12 +1.78 +2.33%
Graph up Murban 4 days 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 76.43 -0.65 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 777 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 80.32 -0.48 -0.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 79.08 -0.63 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.08 -0.63 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.04 -0.16 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.18 +1.30 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 230 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 53.22 +0.65 +1.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 74.17 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 72.42 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 62.57 +0.65 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 57.12 +0.65 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 57.12 +0.65 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 61.52 +0.65 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 63.27 +0.65 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 57.02 +0.65 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.91 +0.66 +1.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.38 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 67.46 +0.66 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.83 -0.87 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Houthis Strike U.S. Merchant Vessel After Targeting Warship

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China's PetroChina has officially taken…

Activist Investors Drop ESG Campaigns on Lack of Profits

Activist Investors Drop ESG Campaigns on Lack of Profits

Activist investors’ love for sustainability-related…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Houthis Strike U.S. Merchant Vessel After Targeting Warship

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 15, 2024, 11:30 AM CST

Hours after targeting a U.S. warship with a cruise missile in the Red Sea, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis fired a missile and struck a U.S.-owned merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden, giving further momentum to the escalation of this conflict. 

Early on Monday, the Houthis fired a missile at the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, the Eagle Gibraltar, hitting the port side of the vessel, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, as reported by the Associated Press. 

The vessel has reported no casualties in the incident. 

The bulk carrier is owned by Connecticut-based Eagle Bulk, and AP satellite tracking analysis showed the vessel heading for the Suez Canal before it turned around after being attacked. 

"All seafarers onboard the vessel are confirmed to be uninjured," Eagle Bulk said in a statement. "The vessel is carrying a cargo of steel products. Eagle Bulk management is in close contact with all relevant authorities concerning this matter."

Following the attack, the U.S. Maritime Administration warned U.S.-flagged vessels from sailing near Yemen. 

The attack follows on the heels of another attack late on Sunday in which the Houthis targeted the USS Laboon warship

On Friday, the U.S. began targeting Houthi positions in Yemen with dozens of targeted cruise missile attacks launched from fighter jets, warships and submarines. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, ongoing missile strikes by the Houthis on merchant vessels pushed Brent crude oil prices to $80 briefly as operators increasingly diverted commodities away from the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. On Monday, Qatar joined the ranks of those avoiding the Red Sea, announcing it would no longer send its LNG carriers on this route through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the coast of Yemen. According to Bloomberg, since Friday, at least five LNG carriers scheduled to traverse the Strait have been halted. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texans Asked to Conserve Energy as Deep Freeze Strains Grid

Next Post

Texans Asked to Conserve Energy as Deep Freeze Strains Grid

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

 Alt text

Oil Executives Must Review Their Portfolios

 Alt text

OPEC Influence Wavers as U.S. Shale Roars Back
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com