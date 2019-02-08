House Committee Approves Anti-OPEC Bill

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.72 +0.08 +0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.07 +0.44 +0.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.587 +0.036 +1.41%
Mars US 18 hours 58.94 -0.67 -1.12%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
Urals 2 days 60.16 +0.56 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.587 +0.036 +1.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 13 hours 61.47 -0.99 -1.59%
Murban 13 hours 63.05 -0.84 -1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.57 -1.36 -2.48%
Basra Light 2 days 62.90 -0.84 -1.32%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.02 -1.47 -2.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Girassol 2 days 61.87 -1.45 -2.29%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.04 -0.18 -0.46%
Western Canadian Select 18 days 41.64 -1.37 -3.19%
Canadian Condensate 33 days 49.79 -1.37 -2.68%
Premium Synthetic 33 days 52.64 -1.37 -2.54%
Sweet Crude 18 days 50.34 -1.37 -2.65%
Peace Sour 18 days 47.19 -1.37 -2.82%
Peace Sour 18 days 47.19 -1.37 -2.82%
Light Sour Blend 18 days 49.89 -1.37 -2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 days 52.14 -1.37 -2.56%
Central Alberta 18 days 47.64 -1.37 -2.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 -1.25 -2.48%
Giddings 2 days 43.00 -1.25 -2.82%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.92 -0.88 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.59 -1.37 -2.86%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.09 -1.37 -2.72%
Kansas Common 3 days 44.25 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 3 days 63.96 +0.60 +0.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 9 minutes Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 11 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 15 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 3 mins AOC's 'Green New Deal' Plan to Bankrupt America
  • 17 hours Gilligan's Island Economics 101 for the U.S. Shale Oil Industry (Hint: Debt is *Not* a Long Term Solution)
  • 4 hours Good Analysis of California vs. Texas Oil & Gas Policies
  • 5 hours Tension: France Recalls Italy Ambassador After Worst Verbal Onslaught 'Since The War'
  • 22 hours Twitter Posts Bigger 4Q Profit, Monthly User Base Slips
  • 12 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 4 hours African Miners: Between Mix Of Red Carpet And Red Card
  • 2 hours Canada Jobs Market Remains White Hot In January
  • 15 hours Flaring Should Be Stopped.
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 2 days Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 2 days Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 2 days Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
Extreme Volatility In U.S. Natural Gas To End Soon

Extreme Volatility In U.S. Natural Gas To End Soon

The polar vortex in the…

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

Bank of America Merill Lynch…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

House Committee Approves Anti-OPEC Bill

By Irina Slav - Feb 08, 2019, 11:00 AM CST OPEC logo

A committee from the House of Representatives has approved a bill aimed at making OPEC members liable to U.S. antitrust legislation, Reuters reports, adding the prospects of the bill ending up as law were not certain yet.

The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act, or NOPEC, as it’s more widely known, would, if passed into law, allow the U.S. attorney general to sue separate members of OPEC or the whole group for collusion. At the moment, OPEC members separately and together are protected by sovereign immunity.

This is not the first bill aimed at making it possible to target OPEC with anti-cartel measures. In fact, Reuters recalls, bills of this kind have been considered in the House of Representatives on multiple occasions during the past two decades. However, none of them has ever reached full House vote and it remains unclear whether this one will.

Chances are it won’t, in light of Washington’s close ties with Riyadh, the de factor leader of OPEC. The relationship is equally important for Saudi Arabia, but the threat of lawsuits for collusion will likely lead to a quick reaction.

President Trump, according to Reuters, has in the past, before taking the presidency, spoken in support of such a law. Since his entry into office, however, he has not spoken in favor of a NOPEC bill, instead making a point to note the importance of Saudi Arabia for the United States, chiefly because of the huge arm sales deals that Riyadh offers Washington.

Political considerations aide, the chances of the bill becoming a law are also reduced by low oil prices and lack of support from the industry. International oil companies have warned of retaliatory measures from OPEC, and the American Petroleum Institute has also spoken against such a bill, saying that rising U.S. crude oil production is already diminishing OPEC’s global market influence.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela Mixes Heavy With Light Crude As Imports Slump

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

 Republican Senators Introduce Bill To Boost Energy Development

Republican Senators Introduce Bill To Boost Energy Development

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com