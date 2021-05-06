Higher Oil Prices Spur Brazil To Sell More Assets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.87 -0.76 -1.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.29 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.917 -0.021 -0.71%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.992 -0.010 -0.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 -0.027 -1.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.18 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 65.63 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 -0.027 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 67.70 +2.02 +3.08%
Graph up Murban 1 day 68.30 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 64.51 +0.90 +1.41%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 68.04 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 68.33 +0.86 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 68.18 +0.87 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.18 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 69.18 +1.19 +1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.86 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 52.78 -0.06 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 64.63 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 66.03 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 61.53 -0.06 -0.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 60.13 -0.06 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 60.13 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 61.43 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 64.33 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.38 -0.06 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 55.75 -0.25 -0.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 69.26 +1.45 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 59.58 -0.06 -0.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 63.53 -0.06 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 63.53 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 71.97 -0.06 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 24 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 1 hour 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 4 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 13 hours How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism
  • 2 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 7 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Norway's Oil Industry Averts Strike With New Wage Deal

South American Oil Feels The Full Force Of The Latest COVID Wave

South American Oil Feels The Full Force Of The Latest COVID Wave

Few regions in the world…

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week High On Demand Optimism

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week High On Demand Optimism

Oil prices jumped to a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Higher Oil Prices Spur Brazil To Sell More Assets

By Julianne Geiger - May 06, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Brazil’s state-run oil company has reopened the bidding of its legacy oilfield clusters, according to Reuters sources. The reopening announcement coincides with the higher price of oil, which would make such an offering significantly more attractive and once again commercially viable.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, has reopened the bidding on the Golfinho offshore oilfield cluster. The cluster is located in the Espirito Santo basin, 60km offshore Brazil in 1,300-1,460 meters of water. Reserves have been estimated at 450mbbl.

Petrobras discovered Golfhino in 2003 with a wildcat well, with first oil in 2006.

The offering is in line with Petrobras’ previously stated plan to shed certain assets to focus more on its deepwater pre-salt assets.

DBO Energy, according to Reuters, had previously been in negotiations over Golfinho. Reuters sources suggest that DBO Energy may place another bid for the asset, along with BW Energy Ltd.

Brazil is now the region’s leading oil producer and the eighth largest globally behind Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.  Brazil pumped on average over 2.9 million barrels of crude oil daily during 2020, of which 69% came from its offshore ultra-deep-water pre-salt oilfields.

For the Golfinho cluster, Petrobras is sharing its production information from a well drilled last year—information that Petrobras had previously withheld. According to Petrobras, Golfinho produces 14,900 barrels of oil and condensate per day, with production declining.

Brazil is still one of the hottest oil games in town. The IEA has estimated that Brazil’s oil production will make “impressive gains” over the next four years, and it still has billions of untapped barrels in the pre-salt zone. Brazil will be one of the main drivers of future offshore oil production.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

80% Of U.S. Coal Plants Are Uneconomic As Renewables Costs Drop

Next Post

Norway's Oil Industry Averts Strike With New Wage Deal

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations


Most Commented

Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com