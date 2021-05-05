80% Of U.S. Coal Plants Are Uneconomic As Renewables Costs Drop

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.13 -0.50 -0.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 68.96 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.945 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 mins SellBuy 1.988 -0.014 -0.70%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.130 -0.021 -0.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.62 +1.26 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.62 +1.26 +1.90%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 68.18 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.67 +1.58 +2.43%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 65.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.130 -0.021 -0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 67.70 +2.02 +3.08%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 68.30 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 64.51 +0.90 +1.41%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 68.04 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.33 +0.86 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 68.18 +0.87 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 68.18 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 69.18 +1.19 +1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.67 +1.58 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.86 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 30 mins 52.84 +1.20 +2.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 64.69 +1.20 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 66.09 +1.20 +1.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 30 mins 61.59 +1.20 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 30 mins 60.19 +1.20 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 60.19 +1.20 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 61.49 +1.20 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 64.39 +1.20 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 60.44 +1.20 +2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.62 +1.26 +1.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.81 +0.98 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 59.64 +1.20 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.59 +1.20 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.59 +1.20 +1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.03 +1.20 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 5 hours 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 day Forecasts for Natural Gas

Breaking News:

80% Of U.S. Coal Plants Are Uneconomic As Renewables Costs Drop

Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?

Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?

Oil prices have recovered significantly…

The “Great Car Comeback” Brightens Oil Demand Outlook

The “Great Car Comeback” Brightens Oil Demand Outlook

Despite high vaccination rates in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

80% Of U.S. Coal Plants Are Uneconomic As Renewables Costs Drop

By Charles Kennedy - May 05, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

As much as 80 percent of the coal-fired power plants in the United States are already uneconomic compared to new wind and solar projects, energy and climate policy think tank Energy Innovation said in new research this week.

The combined costs for fuel, maintenance, and other costs at most operating coal power plants in the U.S are higher than the all-in costs of new solar and wind projects because of the cost declines of wind and solar generation, Energy Innovation said.

The think tank’s report, The Coal Cost Crossover 2.0, compares the economics of each U.S. coal-fired power plant against the expected economics of potential new wind and solar plants nearby, using publicly available data.

“Out of the 235 plants in the U.S. coal fleet, 182 plants, or 80 percent, are uneconomic or already retiring,” Energy Innovation said.

The key findings of the report show that of existing U.S. coal capacity, 72 percent is either more costly to operate than new nearby wind and solar or is slated to retire by 2025. Of the existing U.S. coal-fired plants, 80 percent are more costly to operate than new nearby wind and solar plants or are slated to retire by 2025.

Coal-fired power generation has been on a decline for a decade, as cheap natural gas from the U.S. shale plays first started competing with coal for power plants, and then falling wind and solar costs started to make new renewable energy projects more competitive than coal.  

Renewables—mostly solar and wind—are set to account for more than two-thirds of the new electricity generation capacity that the United States will install in 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a forecast early this year.

At the same time, due to higher natural gas production and increased natural gas-powered generation, coal-fired electricity generation capacity continues to retire in the United States. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Deficit To Below 5% Of GDP At $60 Oil

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations


Most Commented

Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?

 Alt text

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com