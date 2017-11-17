Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.71 +1.36 +2.46%
Brent Crude 62.72 +1.36 +2.22%
Natural Gas 3.191 +0.04 +1.21%
Mars US 58.96 +1.46 +2.54%
Opec Basket 59.98 +0.19 +0.32%
Urals 59.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 61.27 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 62.76 +0.64 +1.03%
Mexican Basket 52.51 -0.11 -0.21%
Natural Gas 3.191 +0.04 +1.21%
Marine 59.23 -0.65 -1.09%
Murban 62.03 -0.65 -1.04%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.59 +0.66 +1.12%
Basra Light 58.41 +1.23 +2.15%
Saharan Blend 62.16 +0.69 +1.12%
Bonny Light 62.76 +0.64 +1.03%
Girassol 62.46 +0.64 +1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.90 +0.89 +2.22%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 61.94 +0.26 +0.42%
West Texas Sour 49.09 -0.19 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.59 -0.19 -0.37%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 62.59 -0.19 -0.30%
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco.

Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 17, 2017, 6:00 PM CST

Higher oil prices are letting North American oil and gas companies dodge bankruptcy announcements, according to an analysis conducted by the Dallas-based law firm Haynes and Boone.  

This year, only 20 companies on the continent have declared bankruptcy—there were three times more than that last year.

So far, the oil price crash of 2014 has caused 134 oil exploration and production companies to go under so far, but prices have risen above $60 a barrel this year, buying some underperforming companies times to shape up.

Oil field services companies still face the brunt of the price bust, with 43 of them declaring bankruptcy this year. Still, that’s an improvement from 71 bankruptcies last year.

Haynes and Boone says 310 oil producers, oil field services companies, and midstream firms have gone under since the top of 2015, just months after the initial crash.

North American shale oil and gas companies have proven that they can adapt their business model through the lower crude oil prices cycle. Now, American shale producers might have to adjust their financial strategy when the Federal Reserve (Fed) raises interest rates.

U.S. shale oil production has increased multifold to 4.25 million bpd in 2016. The rapid growth in nonconventional production methods (fracking) bloated soon after U.S. interest rates tumbled to record lows—making money very cheap and readily available to be pumped into any projects returning figures higher than the depressed cost of borrowing, even with oil prices trading below $60 per barrel since July 2015.

The cost of doing oil business is poised to rise along with the Fed’s inevitable campaign toward ‘rate normalization’ in the world’s largest economy, as it continues to show signs of growth following its rising inflation figures.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

