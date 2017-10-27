Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 53.97 +1.33 +2.53%
Brent Crude 60.13 +1.09 +1.85%
Mars US 54.01 +0.48 +0.90%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.15 +0.51 +1.03%
Natural Gas 2.967 -0.08 -2.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 58.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy Crude 55.19 +0.87 +1.60%
Basra Light 54.72 +0.73 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 58.50 +1.08 +1.88%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Girassol 58.77 +0.92 +1.59%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.16 +0.64 +1.62%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.20 -0.25 -0.43%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.84 +0.46 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 3 hours Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 4 hours Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 5 hours Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 7 hours U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 13 hours PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 18 hours Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 22 hours Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 23 hours ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 1 day Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 1 day Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 1 day U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 1 day U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 1 day Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 1 day Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 2 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 2 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 2 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 2 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 2 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 2 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 2 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 3 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 3 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 3 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 3 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 3 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 3 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 3 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 4 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 4 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 4 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 4 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 4 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 4 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 7 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 7 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 7 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field

Breaking News:

Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey

How Long Will The Lithium Rush Last?

How Long Will The Lithium Rush Last?

As the race to secure…

Are Petrocurrencies Heading For Extinction?

Are Petrocurrencies Heading For Extinction?

Global petrocurrencies have traditionally had…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 27, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT Permian rig

Driven by higher commodity prices, third-quarter earnings of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) jumped 50 percent annually and beat analyst expectations, despite the fact that Hurricane Harvey dented some of the profits.

Exxon reported on Friday earnings of $0.93 per diluted share for Q3, up by 48 percent from the $0.63 EPS for the third quarter last year, as commodity prices improved and performance in the upstream and downstream divisions strengthened. Impacts related to Hurricane Harvey reduced earnings by an estimated 4 cents per share, Exxon said.

The third-quarter EPS beat the analyst consensus of $0.86.

Exxon’s revenues rose to $66.165 billion for Q3 2017, from $58.677 billion for the same period last year.

Cash flow—the metric on which all of Big Oil and industry analysts are fixated—also significantly increased in Q3 this year compared to the prior year period. Exxon’s cash flow from operations and asset sales rose to $8.4 billion from $6.3 billion, while net cash flow from operations jumped to $7.5 billion in Q3 2017 from $5.3 billion in Q3 2016.

“A 50 percent increase in earnings through solid business performance and higher commodity prices is a step forward in our plan to grow profitability,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer. “For the fourth-consecutive quarter, we generated cash flow from operations and asset sales that more than covered our dividends and net investments in the business,” Woods noted.

Related: Saudi Arabia To Move Beyond Oil And Islam

That said, Exxon’s Q3 dividends per share of $0.77 rose by 2.7 percent compared to the third quarter last year. Capital and exploration expenditures rose 43 percent annually to $5.987 billion in Q3 2017.

Oil-equivalent production increased by 2 percent on the year, to 3.9 million bpd in the third quarter of 2017.

In the upstream segment, Exxon’s earnings jumped by $947 million on the year to $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2017, mostly due to higher commodity prices. Despite the impact of Hurricane Harvey, downstream earnings increased by $303 million to $1.5 billion, thanks to higher refining margins.

At 11:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, Exxon was up .62 percent at $83.98 on the NYSE.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com