High-Hyped $12B Aramco Bond Sees Disappointing First-Day Moves

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.36 -0.25 -0.39%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.54 -0.19 -0.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.697 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 22 hours 68.81 +0.73 +1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.35 +0.02 +0.03%
Urals 22 hours 68.90 -0.10 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Bonny Light 22 hours 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.84 -0.72 -1.12%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.697 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 70.08 -0.53 -0.75%
Murban 22 hours 71.45 -0.24 -0.33%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 63.77 +0.68 +1.08%
Basra Light 22 hours 73.14 +1.12 +1.56%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 71.18 +0.70 +0.99%
Bonny Light 22 hours 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Bonny Light 22 hours 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Girassol 22 hours 71.67 +0.71 +1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.35 +0.02 +0.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 52.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 55.38 +0.08 +0.14%
Canadian Condensate 47 days 60.73 -0.42 -0.69%
Premium Synthetic 5 hours 64.83 -0.42 -0.64%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 60.38 -0.22 -0.36%
Peace Sour 5 hours 58.48 +0.08 +0.14%
Peace Sour 5 hours 58.48 +0.08 +0.14%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 59.98 +0.58 +0.98%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 64.88 -0.57 -0.87%
Central Alberta 5 hours 59.33 -0.07 -0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 22 hours 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.60 +0.99 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 58.56 +0.63 +1.09%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 62.51 +0.63 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 62.51 +0.63 +1.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.63 -0.42 -0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 7 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 5 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 9 mins Trump Torpedos Oil Pipeline Haters
  • 1 hour Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 3 hours Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries
  • 10 hours Demand for Aramco Bond
  • 11 hours Do You Conserve Water?
  • 4 hours Happy Spring: Rising Gasoline, Rents Boost U.S. Consumer Prices In March
  • 1 day The IMF's Report: World May Face a ‘Monopoly Problem’ In The Future
  • 23 hours England Running Out of Water?
  • 15 hours Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 1 day Carbon Emissions at 3-Million-Year High
  • 1 day Russia Signals OPEC And Allies Could Raise Oil Output From June

Breaking News:

High-Hyped $12B Aramco Bond Sees Disappointing First-Day Moves

The ‘Marginal’ Producer Driving The Oil Price Rally

The ‘Marginal’ Producer Driving The Oil Price Rally

A number of factors is…

Oil Prices Spike On Libyan Violence

Oil Prices Spike On Libyan Violence

General Haftar has launched a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

High-Hyped $12B Aramco Bond Sees Disappointing First-Day Moves

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 10, 2019, 10:00 PM CDT Aramco

After seeing significant interest with an unprecedented $100 billion in orders on Tuesday, Aramco’s bond saw but mild upward moves on Wednesday, its first day out of the gate.

The lackluster response suggests, according to Reuters sources, that the initial demand was inflated.

Despite the $100 billion in orders, only $12 billion of debt was issued—this huge disparity in the two led many to believe that first-day activity would have been stronger than it was. The reason for this, according to a trader who spoke to Reuters, is that many had already anticipated that the demand would be significant and orders would go unfilled, so traders placed additional orders in hopes of elbowing their way past other traders who were also scrambling for a piece of the Aramco pie.

Still an overall success, if not somewhat disappointing, the bond sale has dispelled any notion that traders are overly concerned with getting into bed with Saudi Aramco, which for all intents and purposes is the same thing as The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Some see yesterday’s bond issuance success as a measure of the interest that Aramco’s massive IPO would generate, should the oil company ever overcome the host of challenges that come with such an undertaking. Others think it’s possible that the IPO will not take place at all now that Aramco has pulled off the bond in what not only could be construed as a face-saving move, but as taking the place of the IPO’s cash generating purpose. The hope? That the IPO would generate a hard-fought $100 billion—harder than issuing bonds, anyway.

The official word on Aramco’s IPO is that it is still on track, but quite a ways out, in 2021.

The newly issued bonds slipped early on Wednesday, but still was one of the most heavily traded bonds, according to the Financial Times.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UAE Oil Minister: OPEC Won’t Repeat Last Year’s Mistakes

Next Post

UAE Oil Minister: OPEC Won’t Repeat Last Year’s Mistakes

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Faces A ‘Crisis Of Confidence’

 Alt text

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com