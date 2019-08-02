Harris County Sues Exxon After Baytown Refinery Fire

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.72 +1.77 +3.28%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.07 +1.57 +2.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 -0.076 -3.45%
Mars US 19 hours 57.45 -4.73 -7.61%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 64.30 +2.55 +4.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -1.50 -2.27%
Mexican Basket 5 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 -0.076 -3.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 13 hours 60.28 -2.45 -3.91%
Murban 13 hours 62.10 -2.38 -3.69%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.93 -1.14 -2.03%
Basra Light 2 days 61.52 -5.87 -8.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.65 -1.56 -2.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -1.50 -2.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -1.50 -2.27%
Girassol 2 days 65.93 -1.31 -1.95%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.27 +1.10 +2.81%
Western Canadian Select 11 hours 41.45 -4.63 -10.05%
Canadian Condensate 9 days 51.45 -4.63 -8.26%
Premium Synthetic 11 hours 54.35 -4.63 -7.85%
Sweet Crude 11 hours 51.95 -4.63 -8.18%
Peace Sour 11 hours 49.45 -4.63 -8.56%
Peace Sour 11 hours 49.45 -4.63 -8.56%
Light Sour Blend 11 hours 51.45 -4.63 -8.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 56.45 -4.63 -7.58%
Central Alberta 11 hours 50.45 -4.63 -8.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 -3.00 -5.61%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 -3.00 -6.35%
ANS West Coast 8 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.90 -2.92 -5.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.85 -2.92 -5.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.85 -2.92 -5.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.50 -3.00 -5.61%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.93 +1.85 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 7 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 11 minutes U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 3 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 19 hours Read Rigzone article "OPEC Sees 2020 Oil Surplus Amid Shale Surge"
  • 12 hours A Brief History of Fracking
  • 3 hours Shell's Excuse: It's the "Trade War" . . NOT too much Natural Gas . . NOT too much Oil . . NOT too many Refineries . . NOT too many Petrochemical Plants.
  • 18 hours Edward Snowden Book Coming Out Sept. 17
  • 1 day Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 6 hours Why Does Donald Trump Keep Making Oil Prices Go Up And Down?
  • 11 hours Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 11 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 19 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 1 day Huge UK Gas Discovery
  • 1 day Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 1 day U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 2 days Texas Shale Pioneers Struggle To Appease Investors

Breaking News:

Harris County Sues Exxon After Baytown Refinery Fire

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Instead of sending oil prices…

Libya’s Oil Production Falls Below 1 Million Bpd

Libya’s Oil Production Falls Below 1 Million Bpd

Libya’s oil production has fallen…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Harris County Sues Exxon After Baytown Refinery Fire

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 02, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Exxon Refinery

Harris County, Texas, is suing ExxonMobil for violating the Texas Clean Air Act and Texas Water Code, after a fire occurred at the Baytown refinery in the middle of the week, leading to an order for shelter in place in the nearest areas.

Earlier this week, ExxonMobil’s oil refinery in Baytown erupted in fire, sparking a shelter in place order for the area early on Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday, the shelter in place was lifted, and “air monitoring has NOT detected any levels of concern,” the City of Baytown said on Twitter. 

Exxon said early on Thursday that the fire that had started at the Baytown Olefins plant on Wednesday was extinguished and all workers who received medical evaluation or first aid were cleared to return to work.

The impacted olefins unit has been shut down and stabilized, while the rest of the Baytown complex, including the refinery, is operating at reduced rates, Exxon said, adding that an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.  

The refinery is capable of processing almost 600,000 barrels of crude per day, and is located along the Houston Ship Channel which is the largest energy port in the United States. The Olefins plant is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world. Its newest cracker at Baytown Olefins can process 1.5 million tons per year, according to its website.

In its lawsuit against Exxon, Harris County is seeking a temporary restraining order and a temporary injunction ordering Exxon to comply with the Texas Clean Air Act, the Texas Water Code, and the Texas Administrative Code. Harris County says that Exxon emitted air pollutants into the atmosphere without authorization and violated provisions of the Texas Water and Texas Administrative Code by failing to comply with all rules, regulations, and orders of the Commission.

Exxon is “currently reviewing” the lawsuit brought by Harris County, Exxon’s spokeswoman Sarah Nordin said in an email to CNN.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kenya To Export Its First Ever Batch Of Crude

Next Post

Venezuelan Industry Minister Lands On U.S. Most Wanted List

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com