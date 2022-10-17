Harold Hamm And Family Move To Buy All Remaining Shares Of Continental Resources

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.81 +1.20 +1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.93 +1.30 +1.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.91 -0.72 -0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.991 -0.462 -7.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.661 +0.030 +1.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.17 +0.51 +0.54%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.661 +0.030 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.72 +0.99 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.03 +1.07 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 86.82 -1.29 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 321 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 93.61 -1.58 -1.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 93.50 -1.02 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.17 +0.51 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 64.36 -3.50 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 87.76 -3.50 -3.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 86.01 -3.50 -3.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 83.16 -3.50 -4.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 81.16 -3.50 -4.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 90.11 -3.50 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 79.46 -3.50 -4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 82.00 -3.50 -4.09%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.75 -3.50 -4.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.64 -3.50 -4.16%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 82.09 -3.50 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 82.09 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 82.00 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 55 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 35 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 12 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 9 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

New England Could Face Blackouts This Winter

U.S. Shale Could Peak In 2024: Energy Aspects

U.S. Shale Could Peak In 2024: Energy Aspects

U.S. crude oil output from…

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Standard Chartered Lowers Global Demand Forecast

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Standard Chartered Lowers Global Demand Forecast

Standard Chartered has lowered its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Harold Hamm And Family Move To Buy All Remaining Shares Of Continental Resources

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 17, 2022, 7:08 AM CDT

The family of Harold Hamm, founder of Continental Resources, will buy all the remaining stock in the shale firm that isn’t already owned by the Hamm family in a merger transaction approved by Continental’s board of directors.

The company announced on Monday the agreement with Omega Acquisition, Inc., an Oklahoma corporation that is owned by Continental’s founder Hamm.  

Following the news release, shares in Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) jumped by 8% in pre-market trade in New York.

Shale tycoon Harold Hamm and the rest of the Hamm family collectively currently own around 83% of Continental’s common stock. The tender offer would be for approximately 58 million shares of common stock that the Hamms do not already own.

The family, via the entity Omega Acquisition, will launch a tender offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding shares of Continental’s common stock at $74.28 per share. The price is a 15% premium to the closing price of Continental’s common stock of $64.50 as of June 13, 2022, before the June 14 announcement of the Hamm family’s initial offer to Continental.  

Back in June, Hamm offered to take Continental Resources private in a deal that valued the company at $25 billion.

“We have consistently said that as long as we were appreciated in the market, we would remain a public company, but if our opportunities were limited by being public, we should look at alternatives,” Hamm said in a letter to employees in June.

“We have determined that the opportunity today is with private companies who have the freedom to operate and aren’t limited by public markets, similar to the way that we operated approximately 15 years ago, prior to becoming a public entity,” Hamm added.

In a statement today, Continental Resources said that its Board of Directors, acting on the unanimous recommendation of a special committee consisting solely of independent and disinterested directors, had approved the merger agreement and related transactions, and recommended that Continental’s shareholders tender their shares of common stock pursuant to the tender offer.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Reflect Growing Concerns About Chinese Demand

Next Post

New England Could Face Blackouts This Winter

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com