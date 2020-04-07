Halliburton Cuts Jobs, Executive Pay

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.00 +1.37 +5.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.69 +0.82 +2.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.025 +1.35%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 20.63 -4.45 -17.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 23.48 +0.47 +2.04%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 24.10 -0.75 -3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.66 -1.82 -8.89%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.025 +1.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 25.24 -0.07 -0.28%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 25.62 -0.15 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 21.80 +1.25 +6.08%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 30.90 -3.14 -9.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 22.32 +0.40 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 26.76 +0.72 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 23.48 +0.47 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 11.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 10.68 -2.26 -17.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 26.93 -2.26 -7.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 26.48 -2.26 -7.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 21.83 -2.26 -9.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 16.08 -2.26 -12.32%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 16.08 -2.26 -12.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 20.33 -2.26 -10.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 25.08 -2.26 -8.27%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 16.58 -2.26 -12.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 14.00 -2.50 -15.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 29.05 +3.37 +13.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 17.58 -2.45 -12.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 16.25 -2.25 -12.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.81 -2.26 -6.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 6 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 17 mins Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed
  • 11 hours Mr
  • 20 hours While China was covering up Covid-19 it went on an international buying spree for ventilators and masks. From Jan 7th until the end of February China bought 2.2 Billion masks !
  • 8 hours Free market or Freeloading off the work of others?
  • 22 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 22 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 9 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 8 hours China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 23 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 15 hours Which producers will shut in first?

Breaking News:

WTI Slides On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Iraq On The Brink Of Civil War As Oil Revenues Evaporate

Iraq On The Brink Of Civil War As Oil Revenues Evaporate

Crashing oil revenues because of…

The Dream Of U.S. Energy Independence Is Dying Along With The Shale Revolution

The Dream Of U.S. Energy Independence Is Dying Along With The Shale Revolution

As demand for crude continues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Halliburton Cuts Jobs, Executive Pay

By Irina Slav - Apr 07, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT Halliburton

Halliburton has laid off 350 workers in Oklahoma as the squeeze of oil prices on the industry forces companies to shrink their operations. The Houston Chronicle reported the layoffs citing a filing with the state employment watchdog, and Halliburton later confirmed it.

"This was a difficult decision, but is a necessary action as we work to successfully adapt to challenging market conditions," Halliburton said in a statement. "As we make workforce reductions, we are taking numerous other actions to reduce our costs, including reducing the salaries of the Halliburton Executive Committee."

The oil industry is feeling the cost-reduction drive across the entire sector as oil trades lower than breakeven prices. And even though many producers in the U.S. oil patch have hedged their output for this year at higher rates, they are seeking to minimize the impact of the oil price crash on their operations. Rystad Energy reported earlier this year that 30 companies accounting for 38 percent of total U.S. production this year had hedged their output at an average price floor of $56 a barrel. 

But they are cutting costs.

As in the last crisis, oilfield service providers will likely be harder hit than exploration and production players. Already at least two companies have asked for deep discounts on these services, of about 25 percent, to weather the crisis. At the same time, they are cutting spending, meaning that production growth is about to slow down soon, and so is hiring.

The last industry downturn caused by low prices cost the U.S. oil industry—including oilfield services—as many as 200,000 jobs. That was about a third of the total workforce employed in the sector. Now, the U.S. oil industry could be looking at a rerun--potentially a worse one--because unlike last time, this time the excessive production of oil is adding to a slump in demand caused by the spread of Covid-19 that has put most of Asia, Europe, and North America on lockdown.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

This Emerging Producer Could Be Crucial To The Largest Oil Deal In History

Next Post

Blockade Sends Libya’s Oil Production Crashing Below 100,000 Bpd

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com