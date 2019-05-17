Haiti Struggles Without Electricity As Cheap Venezuelan Oil Flow Stops

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.71 -0.16 -0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.08 -0.54 -0.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.664 -0.010 -0.37%
Mars US 20 hours 68.87 +0.75 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.61 +1.35 +1.89%
Urals 2 days 70.41 +1.74 +2.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.63 +1.28 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.664 -0.010 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.00 +1.56 +2.21%
Murban 2 days 73.34 +1.40 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.83 +1.11 +1.69%
Basra Light 2 days 74.20 +0.95 +1.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.19 +1.10 +1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Girassol 2 days 74.12 +1.01 +1.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.61 +1.35 +1.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.75 -0.14 -0.31%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.42 +0.85 +1.75%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 59.62 +0.85 +1.45%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.32 +0.85 +1.36%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.57 +0.85 +1.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.17 +0.85 +1.62%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.17 +0.85 +1.62%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.07 +0.85 +1.49%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.97 +0.85 +1.39%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.12 +0.85 +1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 +0.75 +1.28%
Giddings 2 days 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.20 +1.33 +1.88%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.82 +0.85 +1.52%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.77 +0.85 +1.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.77 +0.85 +1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.25 +0.75 +1.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.52 +0.85 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 6 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 8 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 12 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 13 hours New York State, architects of their own demise?
  • 2 hours IRAQ War: US soldiers died 4400, Wounded 32,000, US taxpayers spent $1.9 Trillion. How many Saudi or UAE soldiers died ? How much money did UAE or Saudi's spend ? How 'bout Europe "allies" ? What are we doing over there ? Don't need their oil .
  • 2 hours Safety Is Coming Back? Boeing Completes 737 MAX Software Update
  • 2 hours China Downplays Chances For Trade Talks While U.S. Plays ‘Little Tricks’
  • 2 hours Solar Industry Lays Claim To The 2020s; Kicks Off The Solar+ Decade
  • 2 hours Dear journalists: say "climate crisis" not "climate change"
  • 6 hours Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 11 hours DeBlasio to Run for President
  • 6 hours Speculation: Hungary will have to buy Russian natural gas if Exxon waits on offshore project / Hungary Military Plane arrives in USA
  • 18 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 21 hours Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 21 hours Take Or Pay: Belgium's King Albert II Faces Daily Fine In Paternity Dispute
  • 20 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields
  • 17 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer

Breaking News:

Total Declares Force Majeure On German Refinery After Russian Oil Contamination

Mystery Tanker With Iranian Oil Unloads In China

Mystery Tanker With Iranian Oil Unloads In China

A tanker carrying Iranian fuel…

OPECs Spare Capacity Could Be Put To The Test

OPECs Spare Capacity Could Be Put To The Test

OPEC’s spare capacity may be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Haiti Struggles Without Electricity As Cheap Venezuelan Oil Flow Stops

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 17, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Haiti

Venezuela’s crisis and plunging oil production impact countries in the Caribbean as well, as most people in the poorest nation in the Western hemisphere, Haiti, now have electricity just three hours a day, after Venezuela stopped sending cheap oil to the country.

Under Petrocaribe—a program to gain influence in the Caribbean and Central America—Venezuela was shipping very cheap oil to countries in the region in exchange for their support. The collapse of Venezuela’s economy and oil production, however, put an end to the very favorable pricing of oil products to the previous beneficiaries of the Petrocaribe program, including Haiti.  

Without the cheap oil from Venezuela, Haiti’s economy and everyday activities are in disarray because in most areas, people have electricity only for three hours a day, AP’s Ralph Thomassaint Joseph reports.

Gas stations are empty, hospitals have to run on backup generators, and people find it difficult to go to work or send their kids to school, as the fuel crisis has been worsening without cheap Venezuelan oil, while the government struggles to finance fuel purchases on the open market.  

Haiti has seen its fuel supply increasingly challenged since the collapse of the Petrocaribe program.

Haiti had received almost 70 percent of its fuel from Venezuela at the peak of the Petrocaribe program, under which Venezuela offered very attractive financing to Caribbean nations to buy its refined oil products.

However, after the Petrocaribe program collapsed last year, Haiti was forced to turn to international markets for its fuel supply. But without the Petrocaribe financing for oil, the Caribbean nation has been struggling to find enough U.S. dollars to pay for the product deliveries, and suppliers aren’t having it.

Physical oil supply and trading company Novum Energy Trading Corp suspended earlier this year fuel cargoes bound for Haiti because of overdue payments.

This has exacerbated the fuel and energy crisis in the Caribbean country, which now risks recession amid double-digit annual inflation, while a gallon of gasoline sells for as much as $12 on the black market.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela Hit By Gasoline Shortages

Next Post

Total Declares Force Majeure On German Refinery After Russian Oil Contamination

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com