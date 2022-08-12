Gulf Of Mexico Oil Outages Balloon Beyond Shell

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.59 -1.75 -1.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 98.43 -1.17 -1.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.64 -2.26 -2.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.822 -0.052 -0.59%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.053 -0.018 -0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.32 +2.19 +2.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.32 +2.19 +2.25%
Chart Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 93.24 +2.86 +3.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.053 -0.018 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 44 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 44 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 44 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 256 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 44 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 44 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.17 +2.63 +3.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 80.24 +2.41 +3.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 96.49 +2.41 +2.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 94.74 +2.41 +2.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 92.64 +2.41 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 89.79 +2.41 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 89.79 +2.41 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 91.89 +2.41 +2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 95.44 +2.41 +2.59%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 90.09 +2.41 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.32 +2.19 +2.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 101.8 -0.17 -0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 15 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 103.1 +2.41 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 36 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 20 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gulf Of Mexico Pipelines Could Restart Today

Chip Shortages And Inflation Are Plaguing The Auto Industry

Chip Shortages And Inflation Are Plaguing The Auto Industry

The ongoing chip shortage and…

An Unjustified Fear Of Nuclear Energy Is Holding The Industry Back

An Unjustified Fear Of Nuclear Energy Is Holding The Industry Back

Nuclear power is far from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Outages Balloon Beyond Shell

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 12, 2022, 11:15 AM CDT

At least two other oil majors shuttered their Gulf of Mexico platforms on Friday following a leak in the Fourchon booster station, shutting down the flow of crude through the Amberjack Pipelines.

On Thursday, Shell halted production at its Mars, Ursa, and Olympus platforms, which can produce 410,000 bpd. Shell did not provide an estimate for when the platforms would resume production.

On Friday, Shell was joined by Chevron, which shuttered Jack/St. Malo (57,000 boepd), Tahiti, and Bigfoot (75,000 bpd) platforms, which also feed into the Amberjack lines. Equinor joined Shell and Chevron on Friday, shuttering its Titan platform—a minor platform in the Gulf of Mexico that typically produces just 2,000 boepd.

The Fourchon booster station, which leaked two barrels of oil before being shut down, is expected to be repaired later today. It is not yet clear when platforms will resume production.

The shutdown, which now spans seven platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, comes at a time when the United States is battling high retail gasoline prices and tight crude oil and refined products markets. Already the United States has tapped into its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the tune of 800,000 and 1 million barrels per day to alleviate the prices at the pump.

Crude oil inventories in the United States remain 5% below the five-year average. U.S. crude oil production currently sits at 12.2 million barrels per day, 900,000 bpd shy of its pre-Covid peak. 

Crude oil prices were trading down on Friday, but still up week over week—a reality that could arrest the pattern of falling retail gasoline prices in the United States. The Biden administration has lobbied OPEC and Saudi Arabia specifically to raise oil production in the runup to midterm elections.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nord Stream Gas Flows Drop On Friday Afternoon

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist
U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com