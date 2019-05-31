Gulf Arab Countries Back UAE To Protect Oil Interests

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.25 -3.34 -5.90%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.62 -3.71 -5.68%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.462 -0.085 -3.34%
Mars US 21 hours 61.09 -2.92 -4.56%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 65.80 -1.10 -1.64%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.00 -1.35 -1.95%
Mexican Basket 3 days 60.88 -0.70 -1.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.462 -0.085 -3.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.30 +0.12 +0.18%
Murban 2 days 68.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.66 -1.14 -1.88%
Basra Light 2 days 66.54 -2.68 -3.87%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.55 -1.25 -1.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.00 -1.35 -1.95%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.00 -1.35 -1.95%
Girassol 2 days 67.62 -1.39 -2.01%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.70 -3.01 -7.78%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.84 -2.22 -5.68%
Canadian Condensate 98 days 53.34 -2.22 -4.00%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.04 -2.22 -3.75%
Sweet Crude 2 days 48.24 -2.22 -4.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.84 -2.22 -4.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.84 -2.22 -4.82%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.59 -2.22 -4.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.09 -2.22 -3.87%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.09 -2.22 -4.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
ANS West Coast 4 days 69.29 +0.80 +1.17%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.54 -2.55 -4.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.49 -2.55 -4.47%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.49 -2.55 -4.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Kansas Common 3 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.96 -0.33 -0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 11 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 15 minutes Molecules of Freedom
  • 23 mins Musk Thinks Tesla is Under Attack By The Fossil Fuel Industry
  • 15 hours Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 3 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 2 hours Which Name Do You Prefer?
  • 4 hours In The Eye Of The Storm, Baghdad’s Green Zone Remains Sealed
  • 12 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 2 hours Good Job Twitter: Blocked Account Of Dutch Far Right Leader
  • 49 mins WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 16 hours The Cards Are On The Table: China Willing To Meet Reasonable Rare Earth Demand From Other Countries
  • 13 mins Garbage Rout Ends in B.C.
  • 22 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 19 hours Crude oil?
  • 22 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 6 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources

Breaking News:

Asia’s Refining Profits Crushed By Stifled Iranian Oil, Chinese Fuel Glut

Why Trump Won't Use His Ultimate Oil Weapon

Why Trump Won't Use His Ultimate Oil Weapon

There is neither need nor…

Why Bears Will Win The Oil Price War

Why Bears Will Win The Oil Price War

Oil prices have had a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Gulf Arab Countries Back UAE To Protect Oil Interests

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 31, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Dubai

The Arab countries of the Persian Gulf expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting all measures that their two allies take to protect their security and interests in the wake of what they called “terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi terrorist militias” on oil interests in the region.

Two pumping stations along Aramco’s East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia were attacked by explosive-laden drones earlier this month, a day after the UAE said that a total four vessels were attacked off its coast at the port of Fujairah, the world’s second-largest bunkering port.

The GCC Supreme Council condemned both attacks, saying that these terrorist acts are a threat to regional security and the global economy.

The attack on four commercial vessels off the UAE coast is a “dangerous escalation that threatens the security and safety of maritime navigation in this vital region of the world and negatively affects regional and international peace and security as well as stability of oil markets,” the Gulf Arab states said at the end of an extraordinary summit on Friday in a joint statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The Gulf Arab states directly pointed the finger at Iran, and said that “Iran must stop supporting, financing and arming terrorist militias and organizations as well as feeding sectarian conflicts.”

“The Council denounces the Iranian threats to the freedom of maritime navigation and oil supplies, calling upon on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in securing the freedom of maritime navigation, in light of these threats and attacks against the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement reads.

The attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf earlier this month were caused by “naval mines almost certainly from Iran,” U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Wednesday from the UAE as the tension between the U.S. and Iran continued to escalate.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Thursday that he had seen the evidence about the tanker attacks that Bolton would present to the United Nations next week.

“These were – these were efforts by the Iranians to raise the price of crude oil throughout the world,” Secretary Pompeo said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

North Korea Executed Top Negotiator After Failed U.S. Summit

Next Post

Asia’s Refining Profits Crushed By Stifled Iranian Oil, Chinese Fuel Glut

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com