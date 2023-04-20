Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.90 -1.26 -1.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.92 -1.20 -1.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.33 -1.88 -2.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.227 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.612 -0.033 -1.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Marine 1 day 82.75 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.98 -1.50 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.22 -1.38 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 506 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.83 -1.26 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.38 -1.87 -2.82%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 57.99 -1.66 -2.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 81.39 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 79.64 -1.66 -2.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 76.79 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 71.00 -1.75 -2.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 73.36 -1.69 -2.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Breaking News:

Greenpeace Slams Semiconductor Giants For Soaring Emissions

Oil Prices Continue To Fall As Demand Concerns Persist

Oil Prices Continue To Fall As Demand Concerns Persist

Oil prices have been trending…

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decisions…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Share

Greenpeace Slams Semiconductor Giants For Soaring Emissions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 20, 2023, 5:45 AM CDT

The largest semiconductor makers in the global technology supply chain are seeing emissions soar as their consumption of electricity, also derived from fossil fuels, is set to more than double by 2030, Greenpeace said in a report on Thursday.    

The chip-making industry does not have meaningful climate targets aligned with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s recommended emissions cuts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Greenpeace said. None of the suppliers reviewed in Greepeace’s report have committed to 100% renewable energy across their operations by 2030.

Many semiconductor manufacturers operate in East Asia, where the majority of grids rely on fossil fuels, including coal. This makes the chip-making industry “a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions,” the environmental organization added.  

As electricity consumption in the industry is set to surge this decade, emissions will also rise, according to Greenpeace.

Semiconductor manufacturing is projected to emit 86 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) globally by 2030, more than Portugal’s total emissions in 2021, the report showed. The sector is expected to consume 286 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity worldwide by 2030, higher than Australia’s total electricity consumption in 2021.

“Emissions from electronics manufacturing are soaring, but the companies responsible are hiding from view. Tech giants like Apple depend on TSMC, Samsung, and other suppliers to build critical components of their phones and laptops,” said Greenpeace East Asia Global Tech Project Lead Xueying Wu.

“Both Samsung and TSMC consume more electricity than some entire countries, but they have largely escaped scrutiny in the climate debate despite their reliance on coal and other fossil fuels. TSMC and Samsung need to target 100 percent renewable energy worldwide by 2030, just as their clients Apple and Microsoft have done.”  

Greenpeace called on TSMC and Samsung to commit to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2030 as these chip-making giants “have the sway that is needed to accelerate renewable energy development in the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

