Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.11 +0.07 +0.12%
Brent Crude 20 mins 63.31 +0.87 +1.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.691 +0.007 +0.26%
Mars US 19 mins 58.58 +0.39 +0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.50 -1.25 -1.99%
Urals 17 hours 60.94 -1.50 -2.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 -1.00 -1.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 -1.00 -1.59%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.37 +0.42 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.74 -0.95 -1.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.691 +0.007 +0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 59.98 -1.05 -1.72%
Murban 17 hours 62.58 -1.05 -1.65%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 60.06 +0.47 +0.79%
Basra Light 17 hours 58.65 +0.87 +1.51%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.52 +0.44 +0.70%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.37 +0.42 +0.67%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.37 +0.42 +0.67%
Girassol 17 hours 62.82 +0.37 +0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.50 -1.25 -1.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 62 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 62 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 62 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 62 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 62 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 62 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 62 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 62 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 62 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 -1.00 -1.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 17 hours 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.92 -0.85 -1.33%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.99 +0.44 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.94 +0.44 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.94 +0.44 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.49 +0.44 +0.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.35 -0.54 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 2 hours OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 4 hours Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 6 hours Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 8 hours Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 14 hours Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 19 hours Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 23 hours Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 1 day Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 1 day ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 1 day India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 1 day Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 1 day Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 2 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 2 days Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 2 days EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 2 days Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 2 days Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 2 days Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect
  • 3 days US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves
  • 3 days Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors
  • 3 days Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 3 days Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 3 days ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 3 days Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 3 days Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 6 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 6 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 6 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 6 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 6 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 6 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 7 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 7 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 7 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 7 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 7 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 7 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 7 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage

Breaking News:

Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets

Struggling Venezuela Launches Tender To Buy U.S. Crude

Struggling Venezuela Launches Tender To Buy U.S. Crude

Struggling Venezuelan state oil company…

Putin Pleased As Desperate UK Turns To Russian Natural Gas

Putin Pleased As Desperate UK Turns To Russian Natural Gas

As the natural gas shortage…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Dec 14, 2017, 5:00 PM CST GS

Goldman Sachs predicts a banner year for Big Oil in 2018 thanks to a boost in available cash to fund expensive oil exploration projects and pay out dividends to investors, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

Oil majors from Royal Dutch Shell to Exxon Mobil can expect higher oil prices over the course of 2018, flushing mergers and acquisitions budgets with cash for the first time since prices fell in September 2014, Goldman’s head of energy research, Michele Vigna, said.

Three years of oil prices have also made it impossible for smaller producers to compete with the low-cost techniques of tenured majors in the industry. This has reinforced the multinationals’ dominance in the global energy game, Vigna said.

The extension of the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut pact through to the end of 2018, and especially the fact that the cartel and allies included an option to review progress in June, reduces the risk of both sudden supply surges and excessive drawdowns, Goldman Sachs said earlier this month, noting that investor anxiety is higher than it should be.

After months of speculation and conflicting comments and hints from various oil officials, OPEC and the Russia-led non-OPEC producers agreed on November 30th to continue restricting production through the end of 2018, as expected. But the deal’s partners also included the phrasing:

Related: U.S. Shale Sends OPEC Deal Back To Square One

“In view of the uncertainties associated mainly with supply and, to some extent, demand growth it is intended that in June 2018, the opportunity of further adjustment actions will be considered based on prevailing market conditions and the progress achieved towards re-balancing of the oil market at that time.”

But the top bank’s attitude regarding oil price movements has not been consistent. Goldman Sachs warned just two days before OPEC’s crucial meeting that the outcome was uncertain, heightening oil market volatility further. In a research note, the bank said that there was no consensus among the participants in the deal about its extension, and there were signs of an acceleration in the rebalancing of supply and demand, which could dampen motivation to stick to the cuts.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

 API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com