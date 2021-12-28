Global Steel Prices Are Cooling Off As Production Declines

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 75.98 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 79.10 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 4.055 -0.005 -0.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.371 +0.018 +0.76%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.247 +0.013 +0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 73.72 +1.78 +2.47%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.247 +0.013 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 74.22 +0.67 +0.91%
Graph up Murban 5 days 75.93 +0.75 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 29 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 5 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 59.57 +1.78 +3.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.57 +1.78 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.97 +1.78 +2.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 70.97 +1.78 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 65.32 +1.78 +2.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.32 +1.78 +2.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.77 +1.78 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 71.42 +1.78 +2.56%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 66.07 +1.78 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.56 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 49 mins Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 20 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 48 mins "We are witnessing right now the Chinafication of Europe…the social credit score" state these Courageous European Union Parliment Members
  • 3 days "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.
  • 1 day Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America

Breaking News:

Global Steel Prices Are Cooling Off As Production Declines

Big Oil Is Leading The Charge In The Renewable Revolution

Big Oil Is Leading The Charge In The Renewable Revolution

In many ways IOCs have…

A Look At Big Oil’s Spending Plans For 2022

A Look At Big Oil’s Spending Plans For 2022

The five largest international firms…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Steel Prices Are Cooling Off As Production Declines

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 28, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

Steel prices continue to cool heading toward the year’s end, MetalMiner Insights data indicate; meanwhile, global crude steel production continued to decline in November; and, finally, the U.S. exported more petroleum and crude oil products than it imported in the first half of 2021.

Steel prices cool to close the year

U.S. steel prices remain elevated compared with historical levels.

However, steel prices have begun to cool over the last couple of months in 2021, MetalMiner Insights data indicate.

U.S. cold-rolled coil closed last week at $2,053 per short ton, or down 2.6% month over month. However, the price remains well above the December 2019 price of just over $1,018 per short ton.

Meanwhile, U.S. hot rolled coil is down 5.7% month over month to $1,690 per short ton. The price is up from the December 2019 price of around $910 per short ton.

Global crude steel production declines

Global crude steel production fell by 9.9% year over year in November, the World Steel Association reported.

Global production reached 143.3 million metric tons during the month.

Related: Brazil Rushes Ahead With Key Oil Projects As Prices Remain Elevated

Top steel producer China has seen declining output since March 2021. China’s November production dropped 22% year over year to 69.3 million metric tons.

U.S. petroleum, crude oil product exports edge imports

The U.S. exported more petroleum and crude oil products than it imported in the first half of this year, the Energy Information Administration reported.

Exports exceeded imports by about 120,000 barrels per day during the period.

“The United States was a net importer of crude oil and petroleum products (imported more than it exported) in the first of half of each year until the first half of 2020, when the United States became a net exporter (exported more than it imported) by 432,000 b/d of crude oil and petroleum products,” the EIA reported. “This year marks only the second time the United States has been a net total petroleum exporter in the first half of the year. The United States has been a net exporter of petroleum products alone since 2011.”

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Rise As Colder Weather Rushes In

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas Rise As Colder Weather Rushes In

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com