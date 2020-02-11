Global Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Stopped Rising In 2019

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.12 +0.18 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 mins 54.01 +0.74 +1.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.792 +0.004 +0.22%
Graph up Mars US 58 mins 50.44 +0.47 +0.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.17 -0.94 -1.71%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 50.40 -1.45 -2.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 43.72 -1.10 -2.45%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.792 +0.004 +0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 53.53 -0.17 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 55.10 -0.34 -0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 46.97 +3.79 +8.78%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 56.79 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 56.38 +0.78 +1.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 54.60 +0.40 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.17 -0.94 -1.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.00 -0.24 -0.70%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 27.07 -0.75 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 47.97 -0.75 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 49.97 -0.75 -1.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.17 -0.75 -1.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.57 -0.75 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 46.07 -0.75 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 40.25 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 54.47 -1.93 -3.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 43.89 +0.37 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 39.75 -0.75 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 57.30 -1.25 -2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 7 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 11 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 2 mins Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 10 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 7 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 2 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 14 mins Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 39 mins Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.
  • 32 mins OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 9 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 42 mins Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 6 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 20 hours To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil

Breaking News:

Huge Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains

Are Oil Markets Overreacting To The Coronavirus?

Are Oil Markets Overreacting To The Coronavirus?

The Coronavirus is undeniably the…

Global Energy Emissions Are Falling Flat

Global Energy Emissions Are Falling Flat

Global energy-related CO2 emissions are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Stopped Rising In 2019

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 11, 2020, 12:30 PM CST Industrie

The world’s energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions remained flat in 2019, halting two years of emissions increases, as lower emissions in advanced economies offset growing emissions elsewhere, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its new emissions report on Tuesday.

Despite global economic growth of 2.9 percent, energy-linked CO2 emissions in the world stayed basically unchanged at 33 gigatons last year, despite “widespread expectations of another increase,” the IEA said.

The key trends in lower emissions globally were lower electricity generation emissions thanks to the growing share of renewables, the coal-to-gas fuel switch, higher nuclear power generation, milder weather in some countries, and slower economic growth in some emerging markets, the IEA said.

“Across advanced economies, emissions from the power sector declined to levels last seen in the late 1980s, when electricity demand was one-third lower than today,” the Paris-based agency said.

The United States posted the biggest drop in emissions, which dropped by 140 million tons, or 2.9 percent, as coal-fired power generation slumped by 15 percent. U.S. energy-related emissions are now down by almost 1 gigaton from their peak in 2000, the IEA has estimated. Low natural gas prices last year further undermined coal use for electricity generation in the United States, the IEA said, noting that the share of gas in U.S. electricity generation reached a record high of 37 percent.

U.S. energy related CO2 emissions fell by 2.1 percent year on year in 2019, according to EIA estimates from earlier this year. Energy-related CO2 emissions are expected to continue their annual declines into 2020 and 2021, and if the forecast holds, emissions will have declined in 7 of the 10 years from 2012 to 2021.

While emissions from advanced economies dropped, emissions from emerging economies increased, the IEA said in its report today. Emissions in China rose, yet at a slower pace, because of slower economic growth and higher shares of electricity generation from renewables and nuclear power. India’s energy-related emissions grew moderately last year, with strong renewables growth prompting coal-fired electricity generation to fall for the first time since 1973.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

BHP Is Now The World’s Top Copper Miner

Next Post

Russia Still Elusive On Deeper OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter
Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com