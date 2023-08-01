Germany’s Uniper To Invest $8.8 Billion In Green Energy By 2030

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.52 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.20 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.70 +0.24 +0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.663 +0.029 +1.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.907 +0.011 +0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 82.25 +1.22 +1.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.907 +0.011 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.68 +0.96 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.35 +0.95 +1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.21 +1.46 +1.74%
Graph down Basra Light 609 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.62 +1.67 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.66 +1.74 +2.00%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 62 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 60.55 +1.22 +2.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 83.95 +1.22 +1.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 82.20 +1.22 +1.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 79.35 +1.22 +1.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 76.05 +1.22 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 76.05 +1.22 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 77.35 +1.22 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 86.30 +1.22 +1.43%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.65 +1.22 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.32 +0.46 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.29 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 74.77 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.50 +1.25 +1.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 11 days Wind energy costs are rising

Breaking News:

Germany’s Uniper To Invest $8.8 Billion In Green Energy By 2030

China Accelerates Crude Stockpiling To Highest Rate In Three Years

China Accelerates Crude Stockpiling To Highest Rate In Three Years

China is accelerating the rate…

Hopes Of A 'Soft Landing' Fuel Bullish Sentiment

Hopes Of A 'Soft Landing' Fuel Bullish Sentiment

Oil prices are set for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany’s Uniper To Invest $8.8 Billion In Green Energy By 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 01, 2023, 4:18 AM CDT

German energy giant Uniper, which was bailed out by the government last year, pledged on Tuesday to invest more than $8.8 billion (8 billion euros) in green energy by 2030 as it looks to become a greener energy provider faster than previously planned.     

Last year, Germany moved to save its energy companies which had been amassing losses with the lack of contracted Russian gas supply and the high price they had to pay on the spot market to replace lost Russian volumes.

Germany nationalized Uniper in September 2022 as it was looking to prevent a collapse of the German energy and gas suppliers.

In the first half of this year, Uniper booked “extraordinarily strong first-half earnings,” the company said today, benefitting to a great extent from hedging transactions for fossil-fueled power generation and its midstream gas business. Strong operating performance in a favorable market environment – with natural gas prices much lower this year – also helped the energy firm book strong earnings.   

“Uniper will be transformed into a greener company much faster than previously planned,” the energy giant said, adding that it plans 80% of its installed generating capacity to be zero-carbon by 2030, with significant growth in solar and wind.

The 8-billion-euro investment in Uniper’s green transformation through 2030 would be triple its average annual investments of the past three years.

Uniper also brought forward its target for its Scope 1 to 3 emissions to be carbon-neutral by 2040, ten years earlier than previously planned. It plans to achieve group-wide carbon neutrality for its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035. 

“We’ve significantly diversified our gas procurement,” CEO Michael Lewis said in statement, adding that “Today I can therefore say with certainty that 2022 will not repeat itself for us. Our successful stabilization and financial recovery have again given us latitude for new growth and corporate transformation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also want to become greener faster so that we can offer our customers bespoke energy solutions for their own transformation,” Uniper’s top executive noted.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Pakistan Is Being Priced Out Of The LNG Market Again

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com