Germany’s Top Utility Still Sees Risks Of Gas Shortages

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.18 -1.04 -1.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.82 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.33 -1.53 -1.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.044 +0.082 +2.77%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.193 -0.005 -0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.56 -1.43 -1.51%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 82.37 -5.01 -5.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.193 -0.005 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.99 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.38 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 87.44 -3.21 -3.54%
Graph down Basra Light 674 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.57 -3.12 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.20 -3.20 -3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.56 -1.43 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 127 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 64.42 -5.01 -7.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 86.37 -5.01 -5.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 84.62 -5.01 -5.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 80.62 -5.01 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 77.97 -5.01 -6.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 77.97 -5.01 -6.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.12 -5.01 -5.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 87.22 -5.01 -5.43%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 78.37 -5.01 -6.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.46 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.81 +0.71 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

UN’s Green Fund Secures $9.3 Billion In Pledges For Climate Action

Clash Over Electric Vehicle Battery Plants Stall UAW Negotiations

Clash Over Electric Vehicle Battery Plants Stall UAW Negotiations

The CEOs of Ford and…

Middle East Gas Giants Look To Capitalize On Booming Demand

Middle East Gas Giants Look To Capitalize On Booming Demand

The Middle East, with its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany’s Top Utility Still Sees Risks Of Gas Shortages

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 05, 2023, 7:45 AM CDT

Gas supply disruptions continue to be a risk for Germany, the chief executive of the country’s biggest utility, RWE, told German publication WirtschaftsWoche in an interview published on Thursday.

“We don't have any buffer in the gas system,” RWE’s chief executive officer Markus Krebber told WirtschaftsWoche, adding that Europe’s biggest economy must accelerate the construction of gas import infrastructure to avoid future shortages.

“If there is very cold winter or supply disruptions it can lead to very critical situations - and as a result to shortages and significantly higher prices,” according to RWE’s top executive. 

After last year’s energy crisis and the halt of Russian gas pipeline supply via Nord Stream, Germany turned to floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) to import LNG until fixed terminals come online. The LNG import facilities at Wilhelmshaven, Brunsbuettel, and Lubmin are already operational and receive LNG cargoes.

Krebber’s warning that Germany and Europe are not out of the woods yet echoes similar views from the German industry.

The country continues to call on consumers to save gas and expects natural gas prices to remain high until at least 2027. 

INES, the group of German gas storage operators, said in its August gas update that Germany would continue to be at risk of natural gas shortages until the 2026/2027 winter season unless it takes measures to add LNG terminals, additional gas storage capacity, or pipelines.

Earlier this week, Germany’s government said it was bringing back online several coal-fired units for this winter in an attempt to save natural gas and avoid power supply shortfalls.

Coal acted as reserve supply in Germany last winter and will obviously play a role in keeping the lights on this winter, too, especially after Germany completed the nuclear power phase-out in the spring of this year. 

Germany ditched nuclear energy after taking its last three nuclear power plants offline in April, ending more than six decades of commercial nuclear energy use.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Workers Consider Return To Strikes At Chevron’s Australian LNG Plants

Next Post

UN’s Green Fund Secures $9.3 Billion In Pledges For Climate Action

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com