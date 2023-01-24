Germany’s Electricity Subsidies Will Cost More Than $18 Billion Through May

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.88 -1.74 -2.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.90 -2.29 -2.60%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.80 -2.29 -2.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.275 -0.172 -4.99%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.640 -0.057 -2.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 78.27 +0.23 +0.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.640 -0.057 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 5 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.26 +2.05 +2.52%
Graph down Basra Light 421 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.18 +2.27 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.45 +1.83 +2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.64 +0.61 +1.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 60.37 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.77 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.02 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 79.17 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 75.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 77.17 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 86.12 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.47 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 13 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.24 +0.85 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 15 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 7 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 11 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Biden May Cancel SPR Sale: Report

Automakers See EV Sales Soar Despite Lagging Car Market

Automakers See EV Sales Soar Despite Lagging Car Market

Electric vehicles now make up…

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Of all car loans, severely…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany’s Electricity Subsidies Will Cost More Than $18 Billion Through May

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 24, 2023, 1:30 PM CST

Germany will spend more than $18 billion on its lavish electricity price cap and transmission network subsidies through May of this year, a German government document seen by Reuters has shown.

Germany’s electricity price cap will cost it considerably, estimated at $14.5 billion euro, or $15.75 billion—and that’s just the cost through May. In addition to those charges, Germany will spend an additional 2.14 billion euros on subsidizing transmission network costs over the next two months alone, Finance State Secretary Florian Toncar said in a Tuesday letter to the lower house of parliament’s budget committee.

The electricity price cap—a measure taken to relieve the extreme price pressure on electricity consumers—will be entirely funded by the German government. The costs of the electricity plan—which is set to last until April 2024--are expected to far exceed the $18 billion it will spend just through this May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spending plan must now gain approval from the German parliament’s budget committee, expected on Wednesday.

In November, Germany hashed a plan to spend as much as $82.8 billion on funding the electricity price cap for all of 2023. But even this is just a fraction of the total planned $199 billion “defensive shield” that Germany said it would deploy to help consumers and companies weather the high cost of energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany could, of course, end up spending less than it originally planned, if energy prices remain lower than anticipated. Energy prices are lower than when the plan was hatched in the early fall of last year.

Mild weather for much of this year, fat natural gas inventory levels, and weak Asian demand have kept the European benchmark gas prices much lower than anticipated.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

200,000 Bpd Angola Oilfield To Be Offline For More Than A Month

Next Post

OPEC+ Set To Keep Oil Production Unchanged

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com