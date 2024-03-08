Germany Still Hasn’t Ruled Out Expropriation of Rosneft’s Assets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.85 -1.08 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.90 -1.06 -1.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.34 -0.92 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.801 -0.017 -0.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.526 -0.029 -1.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Mars US 126 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.526 -0.029 -1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.72 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.25 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.57 -0.98 -1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 830 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.92 -1.47 -1.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.48 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 283 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 63.08 -0.20 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 79.33 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 75.13 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 73.43 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.23 -0.20 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.16 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.26 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.00 +0.91 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Germany Still Hasn’t Ruled Out Expropriation of Rosneft’s Assets

BP Awards New Chief £8 Million After Stellar 2023 Performance

BP Awards New Chief £8 Million After Stellar 2023 Performance

BP rewarded its new chief…

Guinea Greenlights Major Iron Ore Project with Global Giants

Guinea Greenlights Major Iron Ore Project with Global Giants

Guinea has approved a significant…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Still Hasn’t Ruled Out Expropriation of Rosneft’s Assets

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 08, 2024, 1:30 PM CST

Germany could still expropriate Rosneft’s German assets, the country’s economy ministry said on Friday, in a warning to the Russian oil giant to propose potential buyers of its assets.

Germany extended its trusteeship over Rosneft’s assets in Germany for the third time earlier this week, but new signs that Rosneft could be open to finding a buyer for its assets in Germany stopped the Energy Ministry from moving to expropriate the assets. Germany said it would need to approve possible buyers to ensure they conform to the Foreign Trade and Payments Act, and it would also be looking at ways to keep Rosneft from buying back in through substitute owners.

The assets in question include three refineries and two other German holdings in Germany’s MiRo and Bayernoil refineries. Rosneft holds a 54.1% stake in the Schwedt refinery in Germany, which, along with other Rosneft assets, has been under a trusteeship since 2022.

It is unclear what the precise value is of Rosneft’s assets in Germany, although estimates have been made in the $7 billion range.

So far, Germany has already nationalized one midstream company, Sefe—assets formerly held by Gazprom.

Russia, too, has gotten into the nationalization game, taking control over Germany’s assets in Russia—Uniper and Wintershall Dea. However, the issue of expropriation may extend beyond Germany’s energy assets, putting Fortum, Carlsberg, Danone, and hundreds of other non-energy businesses that do business in Russia at risk.

German law allows for expropriation to secure its energy supply, which is enforceable under the Constitution based on its benefit to the public.

Germany said last fall that it sees “no way back to energy relationship with Russia that we saw before the way. This relationship has ended.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Petrobras Skimps on Dividend, Market Value Plummets By $14 Billion

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Net-Zero Targets Face Reality Check
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com