Germany Considers Expropriating Nord Stream 2 For LNG Flows

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 107.6 +3.28 +3.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 113.1 +3.08 +2.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 117.8 +4.90 +4.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.180 -0.059 -0.95%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.885 +0.120 +3.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 16 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 16 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 16 hours 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 99.17 -5.45 -5.21%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.885 +0.120 +3.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 106.4 -0.26 -0.24%
Graph up Murban 2 days 112.1 +1.67 +1.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 106.5 -0.38 -0.36%
Graph down Basra Light 207 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 114.5 +0.71 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.6 +0.31 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 16 hours 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 90.17 -1.92 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 106.4 -1.92 -1.77%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 104.7 -1.92 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 102.6 -1.92 -1.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 101.8 -1.92 -1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 105.4 -1.92 -1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 100.0 -1.92 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 16 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 100.8 -1.75 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 94.50 -1.75 -1.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 100.8 -1.75 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 16 hours 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 16 hours 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 8 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 23 hours Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 hours Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 327 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 4 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 9 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Germany Considers Expropriating Nord Stream 2 For LNG Flows

India's Top Refiner Sees Oil Staying Above $100 This Year

India's Top Refiner Sees Oil Staying Above $100 This Year

Oil prices will likely remain…

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The mining industry is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Considers Expropriating Nord Stream 2 For LNG Flows

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 24, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

Germany is considering expropriating the German section of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, cutting it off from the rest of the pipeline, and using the part on German territory for connecting to LNG supply that will come from Baltic Sea ports, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The plan will likely escalate the gas row between Germany and Russia, Der Spiegel comments on the information, for which it didn’t cite sources.

Russia completed the Nord Stream 2 project last year, but Germany halted the certification of the project late in 2021. After Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February 2022, Germany suspended indefinitely the project that was designed to double Russian gas flows to Germany. “We now have to reassess the dramatically changed situation: This also applies toNord Stream 2,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the time, adding that “The certification cannot take place now.” 

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, has set out plans for two LNG import facilities, at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven, in a bid to diversify supply from Russia, which accounted for around 40% of German gas consumption before the war.

Russia, for its part, has drastically cut gas deliveries via Nord Stream 1 to Germany in recent weeks, prompting Germany to rely more on electricity generation from coal in order to conserve gas and fill its gas storage by winter.

Earlier this week, Germany triggered the second phase of its three-phase gas emergency plan as it braces up for the possibility of a complete halt of gas supplies from Russia via the Nord Stream pipeline.

In an official statement, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, as quoted by Reuters, that Germans would need to begin reducing their energy consumption and blamed the current state of affairs on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India's Russian Oil Imports Soar 50-Fold

Next Post

Centrica Turns To Former Soldiers In Push Towards Net-Zero Ambitions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

Why The West Shouldn’t Expect More Oil From Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Set To Raise Its Oil Prices To Asia

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Firms Aren’t Likely To Change Their Growth Plans
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com