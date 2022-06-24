Germany Considers Expropriating Nord Stream 2 For LNG Flows

Germany is considering expropriating the German section of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, cutting it off from the rest of the pipeline, and using the part on German territory for connecting to LNG supply that will come from Baltic Sea ports, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The plan will likely escalate the gas row between Germany and Russia, Der Spiegel comments on the information, for which it didn’t cite sources.

Russia completed the Nord Stream 2 project last year, but Germany halted the certification of the project late in 2021. After Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February 2022, Germany suspended indefinitely the project that was designed to double Russian gas flows to Germany. “We now have to reassess the dramatically changed situation: This also applies toNord Stream 2,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the time, adding that “The certification cannot take place now.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, has set out plans for two LNG import facilities, at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven, in a bid to diversify supply from Russia, which accounted for around 40% of German gas consumption before the war.

Russia, for its part, has drastically cut gas deliveries via Nord Stream 1 to Germany in recent weeks, prompting Germany to rely more on electricity generation from coal in order to conserve gas and fill its gas storage by winter.

Earlier this week, Germany triggered the second phase of its three-phase gas emergency plan as it braces up for the possibility of a complete halt of gas supplies from Russia via the Nord Stream pipeline.

In an official statement, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, as quoted by Reuters, that Germans would need to begin reducing their energy consumption and blamed the current state of affairs on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

