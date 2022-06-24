Centrica Turns To Former Soldiers In Push Towards Net-Zero Ambitions

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|107.6
|+3.28
|+3.15%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|113.1
|+3.05
|+2.77%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|117.8
|+4.90
|+4.34%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|6.172
|-0.067
|-1.07%
|Gasoline •15 mins
|3.886
|+0.120
|+3.18%
|Louisiana Light •16 hours
|106.6
|-0.47
|-0.44%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|115.4
|+0.22
|+0.19%
|Opec Basket • 16 hours
|111.1
|+0.09
|+0.08%
|Mars US • 23 hours
|99.17
|-5.45
|-5.21%
|Gasoline • 15 mins
|3.886
|+0.120
|+3.18%
|Marine •2 days
|106.4
|-0.26
|-0.24%
|Murban •2 days
|112.1
|+1.67
|+1.51%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|106.5
|-0.38
|-0.36%
|Basra Light •207 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|114.5
|+0.71
|+0.62%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|115.4
|+0.22
|+0.19%
|Girassol • 2 days
|113.6
|+0.31
|+0.27%
|Canadian Crude Index •16 days
|98.12
|-0.75
|-0.76%
|Western Canadian Select •15 hours
|90.17
|-1.92
|-2.08%
|Canadian Condensate •15 hours
|106.4
|-1.92
|-1.77%
|Premium Synthetic •15 hours
|104.7
|-1.92
|-1.80%
|Sweet Crude •15 hours
|102.6
|-1.92
|-1.84%
|Peace Sour •15 hours
|99.72
|-1.92
|-1.89%
|Light Sour Blend • 15 hours
|101.8
|-1.92
|-1.85%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours
|105.4
|-1.92
|-1.79%
|Central Alberta • 15 hours
|100.0
|-1.92
|-1.88%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|100.8
|-1.75
|-1.71%
|Giddings •2 days
|94.50
|-1.75
|-1.82%
|ANS West Coast •10 days
|121.9
|-2.23
|-1.80%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|99.34
|-1.92
|-1.90%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|103.3
|-1.92
|-1.82%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|100.8
|-1.75
|-1.71%
|Kansas Common • 16 hours
|94.50
|-2.00
|-2.07%
|Buena Vista • 16 hours
|112.7
|-0.92
|-0.81%
Germany Considers Expropriating Nord Stream 2 For LNG Flows
As fears of a global…
European consumers may be unable…
City A.M
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper.
Centrica is planning to hire about 500 former soldiers, sailors, and air force personnel by the end of next year as it looks to transition to Net Zero.
The energy giant will recruit them into engineering roles across British Gas and the wider group as the company aims to reach Net Zero by 2045.
Greg McKenna, managing director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: “Supporting our customers to get to Net Zero is at the forefront of our plans, but we need the skilled workforce to deliver at the scale and pace necessary.”
The first intake of a dozen ex-forces members has started their 42 week training. The initial emphasis is on training and hiring gas engineers.
Veterans Minister Leo Docherty MP said: “This is a fantastic initiative that will provide support to our service leavers and veterans by helping them find employment once they leave the military,” Centrica’s website stated.
Centrica is also aiming to recruit women in particular to boost workforce diversity.
By CityAM
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper.
