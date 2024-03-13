German Utility Giant Eyes Massive $46 Billion Investment

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.59 +2.03 +2.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.95 +2.03 +2.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.51 +1.92 +2.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.676 -0.038 -2.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.667 +0.080 +3.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 131 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.667 +0.080 +3.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.26 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.41 +0.61 +0.74%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.28 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 835 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.74 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.48 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 288 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 62.36 -0.42 -0.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.71 -0.37 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.96 -0.37 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 72.06 -0.87 -1.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.16 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 78.01 -1.92 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 70.81 -0.37 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.79 -0.37 -0.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.89 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 10 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 8 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 3 hours North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough

Breaking News:

German Utility Giant Eyes Massive $46 Billion Investment

Turkmenistan Eyes Gas Export Breakthrough with Turkey

Turkmenistan Eyes Gas Export Breakthrough with Turkey

Turkmenistan is advancing its gas…

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Capture Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Dispute

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Capture Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Dispute

A Tehran court ruled to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

German Utility Giant Eyes Massive $46 Billion Investment

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 13, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

Europe’s giant utility operator, German E.ON, said on Wednesday it was targeting a massive $46 billion in investment in five years for a grid overhaul and expansion to accommodate renewable energy projects as the company’s profit guidance soars. 

Shares in E.ON popped to an almost six-week high on Wednesday following the company’s bullish forecast and its plans to raise its five-year investment target by 27% to modernize Europe’s grid. 

Shares were trading up 6.53% at 12:46 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and are up 3.41% year-to-date, with investors also eyeing its attractive dividend yield of 4.32%. 

E.ON services an estimated 47 million customers, and is now tasked with overhauling the continent’s grid to take in power sources from solar and wind. 

"E.ON will be a major beneficiary of the current strong operating environment. In our view today's medium-term outlook will be a major re-rating catalyst," Reuters quoted Barclays analysts as saying. 

The utility giant is one of the clearest beneficiaries of the European Union’s net zero 2050 climate goals because the entire bloc’s clean energy assets will have to be connected up to the grid in a favorable regulatory environment. 

“What Europe needs now is an intelligent energy infrastructure for sustainable, secure and affordable energy,” E.ON chief executive Leonhard Birnbaum said in a press release. 

“This is exactly what we have focused E.ON on and we are consistently pursuing this course. This means that we will continue to invest massively in order to meet the rapidly growing demand for energy infrastructure,” he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In its latest earnings report, E.ON showed adjusted net profit up 12%, and for 2024 expects EBITDA of between 8.8 billion euros and 9 billion euros, potentially rising to 11 billion euros by 2028. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Italy’s Regulated Power Bills Seen Sharply Down Due to Low Gas Prices

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked

 Alt text

Can Hydrogen Cars Compete With EVs?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com