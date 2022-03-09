German Advisors Rule Out Extending Nuclear Plant Lifespan To Combat Energy Fears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 108.7 -15.00 -12.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 mins 112.1 -15.89 -12.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 4.526 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph down Heating Oil 40 mins 3.464 -0.973 -21.93%
Graph down Gasoline 40 mins 3.294 -0.389 -10.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 40 mins 122.0 +2.90 +2.44%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 3.294 -0.389 -10.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 122.9 -2.27 -1.81%
Graph down Murban 2 days 125.5 -1.64 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 126.6 +6.41 +5.33%
Graph down Basra Light 100 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 136.1 +7.21 +5.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 133.4 +7.09 +5.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 107.4 +3.77 +3.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 109.6 +4.30 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 125.9 +4.30 +3.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 124.1 +4.30 +3.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 122.0 +4.30 +3.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 121.3 +4.30 +3.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 124.8 +4.30 +3.57%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 119.5 +4.30 +3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 105.3 -15.00 -12.47%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 102.7 -15.00 -12.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.6 -15.00 -12.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.6 -15.00 -12.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 105.3 -15.00 -12.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 130.1 +4.70 +3.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 mins Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 9 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 hours Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 2 days Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 1 day The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"

Breaking News:

Senator Warren Wants ‘’Windfall Tax’’ On Oil Profits

Supply Concerns Lead To Record High LNG Spot Prices In Asia

Supply Concerns Lead To Record High LNG Spot Prices In Asia

The spot prices of LNG…

U.S. Gasoline Prices Top $4 For First Time Since 2008

U.S. Gasoline Prices Top $4 For First Time Since 2008

The national average price for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

German Advisors Rule Out Extending Nuclear Plant Lifespan To Combat Energy Fears

By ZeroHedge - Mar 09, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

The flip flopping in Germany over nuclear power continues, with Germany’s economy and environment ministries now reverting back to their old tune of advising against extending the life of three existing nuclear power plants in the country. 

The ministries had "examined if and how extending the life of the power plants in question would contribute to easing Germany’s reliance on Russian energy imports following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," Bloomberg wrote in a Tuesday morning wrap-up. 

After considering whether or not the steps would ease supply bottlenecks for the coming winter and next "several years", they concluded that it would only have a "very limited" impact in remediating the country's need for power. 

This remediation would come at a "very high economic cost", the ministries found. It could also "carry constitutional and security risks," the report says. Instead, Germany is going to implement a plan of "placing energy procurement on 'more robust pillars' to reduce dependence on Russia and advance the expansion of renewables," Bloomberg wrote.

It was reported earlier in the month that the country was potentially considering extending the lifespan of its remaining nuclear plants as a way to help secure the country's energy supply, given the ongoing geopolitical crisis in Ukraine. 

"The harsh realities of war have led the proverbial energy horse to water in terms of what the most practical solution is to maintain energy in Germany. Now, the country needs to also understand that this isn’t just a temporary solution to their energy problem. Instead, nuclear represents the keys to its long-term energy independence if it wants it," one ZeroHedge contributor wrote days ago. 

We'll wait for Germany to come back around.

Let's check in when crude hits $150...and then again at $200...

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

California County Rejects Exxon’s Plan To Restart Oil Wells

Next Post

Senator Warren Wants ‘’Windfall Tax’’ On Oil Profits

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com