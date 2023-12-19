Geothermal Power Plant Threatened by Sudden Volcano Eruption

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 26 mins 74.01 +1.54 +2.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.26 +1.31 +1.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.85 +1.12 +1.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.477 -0.026 -1.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.193 +0.034 +1.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.47 +0.44 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 46 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.193 +0.034 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.46 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.97 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.29 +1.63 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 749 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.91 +1.90 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.53 +1.95 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.47 +0.44 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 203 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.82 +1.04 +2.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.97 +1.04 +1.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.22 +1.04 +1.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 64.07 +1.04 +1.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 56.57 +1.04 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 56.57 +1.04 +1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.07 +1.04 +1.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 65.32 +1.04 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 56.82 +1.04 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.70 +1.04 +1.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.55 +1.04 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.75 +1.00 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days e-cars not selling
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Germany Signs $55 Billion Natural Gas Deal with Equinor

Russia’s Oil Revenues Slump to the Lowest Level since July

Russia’s Oil Revenues Slump to the Lowest Level since July

Russia’s oil revenues dropped in…

The International Race for Biofuel Dominance Is Heating Up

The International Race for Biofuel Dominance Is Heating Up

Governments and private entities around…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Geothermal Power Plant Threatened by Sudden Volcano Eruption

By ZeroHedge - Dec 19, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

A volcano in the southwestern region of Iceland erupted on Monday, sending geysers of hot lava as high as 330 feet. The eruption was located near the Svartsengi geothermal power plant near the town of Grindavík, which was evacuated last month over an increase in seismic activity, the NY Times reports.

"We are looking at a worst-case scenario," said Icelanding volcanologist, Thorvaldur Thordarson, adding "The eruption appears big, and only about two kilometers from major infrastructure.

Over the past two months, thousands of earthquakes have been detected in Iceland, leading to the November evacuations as homes and roads were damaged by the events. The situation deteriorated so rapidly that authorities declared a state of emergency, evacuating Grindavík - home to more than 3,000 people who live near the volcano.

Recently, the Meteorological office warned of a "significant likelihood of a volcanic eruption in coming days."

In just the past two years, there have been three eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland’s most populated corner and home to its capital. When Grindavik was ordered evacuated on Nov. 11, the authorities said in a statement that the country was “highly prepared for such events.” -NYT

"Iceland has one of the world’s most effective volcanic preparedness measures," reads the local website.

Authorities also raised the aviation alert to orange due to dangers posed by the volcano to passing aircraft flying in the North Atlantic in the event ash is spewed in the sky.

In 2010, Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano erupted after being dormant for nearly two centuries. While nobody died, the impact was significant as the resultant ash cloud grounded much of Europe's air travel for over a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iceland has around 400,000 residents and 130 or so volcanoes. In fact, since the 19th century, there hasn't been a single decade without one erupting. According to the tourist website, eruptions are "entirely random."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Share of Renewables in Spain’s Power Mix Jumps to Over 50%

Next Post

Share of Renewables in Spain’s Power Mix Jumps to Over 50%

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com