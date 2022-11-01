Gazprom’s Natural Gas Exports Plummet By 43%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.68 +2.15 +2.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.98 +2.17 +2.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.73 +1.03 +1.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.689 -0.666 -10.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.608 +0.082 +3.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 81.53 -1.37 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.608 +0.082 +3.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.95 -1.96 -2.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.97 -2.13 -2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 336 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.91 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.54 -1.00 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.44 -1.15 -1.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.28 -1.37 -2.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 88.68 -1.37 -1.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 86.93 -1.37 -1.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.08 -1.37 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 82.08 -1.37 -1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.03 -1.37 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 80.38 -1.37 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 76.75 -1.25 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 97.09 -1.37 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 22 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gazprom’s Natural Gas Exports Plummet By 43%

Georgia Looks To Restart Deep Sea Megaproject

Georgia Looks To Restart Deep Sea Megaproject

Georgia’s mega port was canceled…

Repsol: Parts Of Europe Are Running Out Of Diesel

Repsol: Parts Of Europe Are Running Out Of Diesel

The diesel crisis in Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom’s Natural Gas Exports Plummet By 43%

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 01, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Russian giant Gazprom saw its natural gas exports to customers outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) plunge by 43% between January and October as Russia drastically cut its pipeline gas deliveries to Europe.

Gazprom’s gas supply to countries other than CIS members – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan – averaged 91.2 bcm to its other customers in Europe and Asia, the Russian state firm said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday quoted by Montel.

Gazprom’s natural gas production dropped by almost 19% in the ten months to October compared to the same period of last year. 

Of course, the major drop in Gazprom’s gas deliveries to key customers was due to the halt of Russian gas exports to nearly all European countries. Weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, Russia cut off supply to Poland, Bulgaria, and Finland. Several weeks later, Gazprom started to reduce supply via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany in June, claiming an inability to service gas turbine maintenance outside Russia due to the Western sanctions against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom said in early September that Nord Stream would remain shut until “operational defects in the equipment are eliminated,” upping the ante in its gas war against Europe. 

At the end of September, gas leaks were detected from the now-shut Nord Stream 1, as well as its twin pipeline Nord Stream 2, which was never put into operation. The lines were found to have been sabotaged, and earlier this week, Russia accused the British Navy of blowing up the pipelines.

Gazprom said today that demand for its gas had dropped, especially in Europe, which accounted for most of the decline in global gas consumption between January and October.

Soaring gas prices and Europe’s efforts to replace Russian gas deliveries have forced many industries to curtail or halt operations as energy costs have surged.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Looming Rail Strike Could Become A Logistical Nightmare For Metals

Next Post

Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Reportedly Carrying Smuggled Fuel

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com