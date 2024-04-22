Gazprom Shut Down Dozens of Natural Gas Wells Ahead of Spring Floods

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 13 mins 82.69 -0.45 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.55 -0.74 -0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.82 -0.72 -0.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.782 +0.030 +1.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.683 -0.028 -1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 171 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.683 -0.028 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 87.52 +0.42 +0.48%
Graph up Murban 3 days 87.76 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.27 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 874 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 88.05 +0.44 +0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 3 days 89.20 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 327 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 69.02 +0.12 +0.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 84.37 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 82.62 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.72 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 78.47 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 85.42 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 75.82 +0.12 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 73.37 +0.41 +0.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 78.72 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.90 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 14 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 20 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Gazprom Shut Down Dozens of Natural Gas Wells Ahead of Spring Floods

Strike Threatens To Halt Production at Key UK Steel Plant

Strike Threatens To Halt Production at Key UK Steel Plant

Tata Steel workers in Port…

Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

The debate over whether to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom Shut Down Dozens of Natural Gas Wells Ahead of Spring Floods

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 22, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

Russia’s natural gas giant Gazprom had to shut down more than two dozen producing wells during the spring floods in the Orenburg region to keep the gas-producing wells from flooding, the local Gazprom unit said.

River and floodwaters rose early this month in the Orenburg region in southwestern Russia near the Ural River in the worst flooding in the area in 80 years. Water levels in the Ural jumped well above the river’s bursting point.      

To avoid flooding of operating wells, Gazprom’s local unit, Gazprom Dobycha Orenburg, shut down over a dozen of these, the company said in an in-house publication cited by Reuters on Monday. 

The oil and gas field in Orenburg pumps about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 300,000 tons of oil and gas condensate annually, according to Gazprom Dobycha Orenburg.

The company said in a statement on Monday that it has been monitoring production facilities from the air during the floods. Three of the 11 integrated gas treatment units of the company are located in the flood zone, it added. A helicopter inspection of the producing facilities showed that no damages or oil and gas leakages had occurred, Gazprom Dobycha Orenburg said.  

The strong spring floods have also shut down one refinery near Orenburg in Russia as they compromised a dam in the area forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

Russian media reported earlier this month that the dam breach had sunk the old part of the city of Orsk and the level of water in the Ural River is gradually rising, threatening Orenburg, the administrative headquarters of the Orenburg region in southwestern Russia, near the border with Kazakhstan.

Authorities have reported floods all along the length of the Ural, which flows across southwestern Russia and Kazakhstan and drains into the Caspian Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Administration Backs Rooftop Solar With $7 Billion Grant

Next Post

Biden Administration Backs Rooftop Solar With $7 Billion Grant

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com