Gazprom Says Poland Buys Russian Gas From Germany

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 106.6 +1.28 +1.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 109.6 +2.04 +1.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.123 +0.235 +3.41%
Graph up Heating Oil 54 mins 5.550 +0.415 +8.07%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 3.506 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 104.2 +3.34 +3.31%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 3.506 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 102.5 -0.24 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 1 day 104.6 -0.35 -0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 106.3 +2.63 +2.54%
Graph down Basra Light 150 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 108.3 +2.67 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 105.4 +2.33 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 90.82 +2.95 +3.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 91.26 +3.34 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 107.5 +3.34 +3.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 105.8 +3.34 +3.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 103.7 +3.34 +3.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 102.9 +3.34 +3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 106.5 +3.34 +3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 101.1 +3.34 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 101.8 +3.25 +3.30%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 95.50 +3.25 +3.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 109.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 99.31 +3.34 +3.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 101.8 +3.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 95.50 +3.50 +3.80%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 112.4 +2.66 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 19 hours "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 mins PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 5 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

Breaking News:

EU Regulators: Electricity Market Not To Blame For Energy Crisis

Exxon And Chevron Post Blockbuster Earnings As Oil Prices Soar

Exxon And Chevron Post Blockbuster Earnings As Oil Prices Soar

U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron…

World Bank Sees High Energy Prices For Years After Russia’s War In Ukraine

World Bank Sees High Energy Prices For Years After Russia’s War In Ukraine

The biggest energy shock since…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom Says Poland Buys Russian Gas From Germany

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 29, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

Poland is still purchasing Russian gas—via reverse flows from Germany—after Gazprom cut off direct gas supply to Poland on Wednesday, the Russian gas giant said on Thursday, as carried by the Russian news outlet, RT.

"This week Poland refused to pay for the Russian gas with the new terms, in rubles. It was grandly announced that they no longer needed Russian gas and would not buy it anymore," Gazprom's official representative Sergey Kupriyanov was quoted as saying.

"But in fact Poland keeps buying Russian gas after the direct supply was halted. It now buys the gas from Germany, and it comes back to Poland with the reverse flow via the Yamal-Europe pipeline," he added.

On Wednesday, the day on which Russia halted gas supply to Poland, as well as to Bulgaria, flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland jumped, according to pipeline operator Gascade cited by Reuters.

Late on Tuesday, Poland and Bulgaria said they had been notified by Gazprom that Russian gas supply to the two countries would be cut off as of Wednesday. Gazprom says supply was stopped "due to absence of payments in rubles."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the halt of Russian supply as "a direct attack" on Poland and vowed that the country would not give in to "this blackmail." 

In Bulgaria's case, Bulgaria is required to pay in U.S. dollars for Russian gas under its contract with Gazprom, and Russia's demand for payment in rubles is a breach of that contract and adds risks to the buyer, Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that in the current war in Ukraine, Russia uses natural gas as a political and economic weapon," Nikolov added, noting that Bulgaria will not negotiate under pressure.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Wednesday that he had discussed the situation with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a phone call and that Bulgaria and Greece would continue to work together for energy security and diversification, which is of strategic importance to both countries and the region. Bulgaria and Greece are confident that the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, a pipeline to diversify gas supply away from Russia, will be completed on time this summer, Petkov added.

Following Gazprom's halt of supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, the European Commission and Bulgaria agreed on Thursday to set up in Sofia a first regional taskforce as part of the EU's Energy Purchase Platform for gas and electricity. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya's Largest Oilfield Resumes Production

Next Post

U.S. Solar Industry Braces For Slump In New Capacity

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil

Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com