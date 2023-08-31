Gazprom Claims It Accounts For Over Half Of Chinese Gas Import Growth

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.85 +1.22 +1.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.74 +0.88 +1.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.89 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.785 -0.011 -0.39%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.767 -0.043 -1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.94 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 81.98 +0.47 +0.58%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.767 -0.043 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.02 +0.74 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.06 +0.85 +0.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.97 +0.49 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 639 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.14 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.94 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.94 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.41 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 93 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 63.48 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.78 +0.47 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.03 +0.47 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.88 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 76.03 +0.47 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.03 +0.47 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 78.53 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 83.63 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.13 +0.47 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.47 +0.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 87.99 +1.13 +1.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.91 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 12 hours 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Gazprom Claims It Accounts For Over Half Of Chinese Gas Import Growth

Will Precious Metals Rebound?

Will Precious Metals Rebound?

Precious metals, including gold, silver,…

Is Beijing Losing Control Of Its Economy?

Is Beijing Losing Control Of Its Economy?

China's slowing economy is raising…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom Claims It Accounts For Over Half Of Chinese Gas Import Growth

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 31, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Gazprom has accounted for more than half of the rise in China’s natural gas imports so far this year, Alexey Miller, the chief executive officer of the Russian gas giant, said on Thursday.

Russia’s state gas giant has relied on more natural gas exports to China as sales to Europe have plummeted since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Natural gas demand in Europe has dropped this year for a second consecutive year, the executive says in a Telegram post by Gazprom cited by Reuters.

“At the same time, we see that the Chinese gas market is growing. China's gas imports have increased over the eight months of this year. And more than half of the increase in these supplies imported to the Chinese market was provided by Gazprom,” Miller was quoted as saying.

Gazprom supplies natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. Deliveries in 2022 stood at 15 billion cubic meters, while total flows for the whole of this year are expected to rise to 22 billion cubic meters.

Early this year, reports had it that Russia had increased the export capacity of its pipeline to China to over 60 million cubic meters daily.

China has become a more or less first-priority destination for the Russian state gas major after the breakup with Europe.

The Power of Siberia was one of the biggest projects recently completed by Gazprom and the first conduit for Russian gas to China. Now, there’s talk about Power of Siberia 2, which Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last year would serve as a sort of replacement for the defunct Nord Stream 2 in Gazprom’s export growth strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Gazprom’s exports to Europe have slumped and dragged the gas giant’s profits down this year compared to 2022. Gazprom has reported a massive drop in its first-half net profit as deliveries to Europe plunged compared to 2022, when Russia was still supplying pipeline gas to its European customers for most of the first half of last year. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Natural Gas Storage In Russia At 88% Of Target Ahead Of Winter

Next Post

Natural Gas Storage In Russia At 88% Of Target Ahead Of Winter

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

 Alt text

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com