GM To Shutter Ontario Car Plant To Focus On Hybrids/EVs

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 51.79 +1.37 +2.72%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.68 +1.64 +2.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.184 -0.171 -3.93%
Mars US 3 days 54.02 -4.21 -7.23%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.27 -2.06 -3.30%
Urals 3 days 59.18 -2.60 -4.21%
Louisiana Light 6 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Louisiana Light 6 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Bonny Light 3 days 60.55 -2.44 -3.87%
Mexican Basket 5 days 57.85 +0.20 +0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.184 -0.171 -3.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 59.85 -1.60 -2.60%
Murban 3 days 61.74 -0.76 -1.22%
Iran Heavy 3 days 54.28 -2.20 -3.90%
Basra Light 5 days 63.81 +0.96 +1.53%
Saharan Blend 3 days 58.14 -2.25 -3.73%
Bonny Light 3 days 60.55 -2.44 -3.87%
Bonny Light 3 days 60.55 -2.44 -3.87%
Girassol 3 days 60.41 -1.76 -2.83%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.27 -2.06 -3.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 22.42 +1.50 +7.17%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 13.42 -4.21 -23.88%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 32.42 -4.21 -11.49%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 50.52 -4.21 -7.69%
Sweet Crude 3 days 16.67 -4.21 -20.16%
Peace Sour 3 days 11.17 -4.21 -27.37%
Peace Sour 3 days 11.17 -4.21 -27.37%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 33.17 -4.21 -11.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 20.42 -4.21 -17.09%
Central Alberta 3 days 11.42 -4.21 -26.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 47.00 -4.25 -8.29%
Giddings 3 days 40.75 -4.25 -9.44%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.82 +1.18 +1.85%
West Texas Sour 3 days 43.93 -4.21 -8.75%
Eagle Ford 3 days 47.88 -4.21 -8.08%
Eagle Ford 3 days 47.88 -4.21 -8.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 46.43 -4.21 -8.31%
Kansas Common 3 days 40.75 -4.25 -9.44%
Buena Vista 3 days 59.67 -3.96 -6.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Oil is Falling ( including conspiracy theories and other fun stuff)
  • 7 minutes How Fracking Turned OPEC Into The Walking Dead
  • 13 minutes Gaming the Price of Oil
  • 1 hour Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 2 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 2 mins Populism Rising in Canada?
  • 16 hours Percentage of total global primary energy demand provided by wind and solar is 1.1%
  • 6 mins Worryingly: GM To Slash Jobs And Production, Cancel Some Car Models
  • 42 mins End of Status Quo? EU Sends WTO Reform Proposals To Break U.S. Deadlock
  • 3 hours Chinese Researchers Using Gene-Editing for Real
  • 1 day UK As Safe for Travel as Iran
  • 2 days And Just Like That, Everybody Stopped Talking About $100 Oil
  • 2 days US continues imports of Russian gas which it insists Europe should stop buying
  • 2 days Boston Dynamics: Humanoid Robot "Atlas" Can Freestyle Running and Leap Over Obstacels
  • 2 days Plastic Myth-Busters
  • 2 days Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years

Breaking News:

PDVSA Settles Crystallex Case For $1.4B

Can OPEC+ Halt The Oil Price Slide?

Can OPEC+ Halt The Oil Price Slide?

As oil continues to slide,…

Why Aramco Abandoned The $40 Billion Bond Sale

Why Aramco Abandoned The $40 Billion Bond Sale

Saudi Aramco abandoned a $40…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

GM To Shutter Ontario Car Plant To Focus On Hybrids/EVs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 26, 2018, 9:30 AM CST GM Factory

GM plans to shut down its auto assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, in order to focus on hybrids and zero emissions vehicles, resulting in around 2,500 job cuts, according to reports that began circulating on Sunday.

GM is expected to make an announcement on Monday morning Ontario time, while an official familiar with the decision confirmed to the Associated Press on late on Sunday that the announcement would be about a plant closure.

The General Motors Oshawa Assembly Plant has been building vehicles in Oshawa since 1953, GM says on its website. Before 1953, the facility produced McLaughlin Buicks and was one of six locations building Chevrolet before it merged with GM in 1918.

Canada’s largest private sector union, Unifor, said in a statement on Sunday that it had received notification from General Motors that the company would make a major announcement on Monday that would impact its global operations.

“While the union does not have complete details of the overall announcement we have been informed that, as of now, there is no product allocated to the Oshawa Assembly Plant past December 2019,” the union said.

“Based on commitments made during 2016 contract negotiations, Unifor does not accept this announcement and is immediately calling on GM to live up to the spirit of that agreement,” the union said, noting that it would be holding a discussion with GM on Monday. 

John Henry, the mayor of Oshawa, said early on Monday on Twitter that he hadn’t talked to GM yet, and that a meeting was scheduled to begin at 09:30 a.m. Ontario time between the management and workers.

Related: A Gamechanger In European Gas Markets

“We still do not know if ‘no product after Dec 2019’ equals ‘closure’, Henry wrote in his tweet.  

On Sunday, the mayor told The Canadian Press that he hopes reports of the closure are “just a rumor.”

Dr. Colin Carrie, Member of Parliament for Oshawa, said in a statement on Sunday that he was gravely concerned for the potential effect of the closure on Oshawa and on Ontario.

“The closure of this plant will have a ripple effect like we have never seen before. There are tens of thousands of feeder jobs that originate from this plant alone,” Carrie said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Alberta Oil Industry Faces “Extraordinary” Challenge

Next Post

PDVSA Settles Crystallex Case For $1.4B

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build
Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

 Oil Prices Halt Slide After API Reports Small Crude Draw

Oil Prices Halt Slide After API Reports Small Crude Draw

 Crude Build Halts Oil Price Recovery

Crude Build Halts Oil Price Recovery

 Oil Thieves Wreak Havoc On Nigeria’s Oil Industry

Oil Thieves Wreak Havoc On Nigeria’s Oil Industry

Most Commented

Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

 Alt text

Oil Prices Are Not Falling Off A Cliff Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Can We Expect A Major Rebound In Oil Prices?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->