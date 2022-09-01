G7 Ready To Reveal Its Russian Oil Price Cap Plan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.54 -2.01 -2.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.53 -2.11 -2.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.41 -1.64 -1.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.040 -0.087 -0.95%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.371 -0.060 -2.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 87.85 -2.04 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.371 -0.060 -2.46%

Graph down Marine 1 day 97.36 -5.27 -5.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 98.36 -5.19 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 95.49 -2.31 -2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 275 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 96.08 -3.08 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.65 -2.77 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 68.61 -2.43 -3.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 75.45 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 91.70 -2.09 -2.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 89.95 -2.09 -2.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 87.85 -2.09 -2.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 87.10 -2.09 -2.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 90.65 -2.09 -2.25%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 85.30 -2.09 -2.39%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.00 -5.50 -5.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.75 -5.50 -6.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 108.6 +3.60 +3.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 91.62 -1.65 -1.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 -5.50 -5.88%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 9 hours "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Japanese Government Will Buy LNG To Avoid Energy Crisis

High Oil And Gas Prices Send Alberta’s Budget Surplus Soaring

High Oil And Gas Prices Send Alberta’s Budget Surplus Soaring

High oil and gas prices…

Iran Plans Critical Gas Hub In Bid For Global Gas Supremacy

Iran Plans Critical Gas Hub In Bid For Global Gas Supremacy

Last week, Iran’s Petroleum Minister…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

G7 Ready To Reveal Its Russian Oil Price Cap Plan

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 01, 2022, 1:04 AM CDT

Energy markets on Friday can expect a decision on a G7 plan for capping the price of Russian oil, even if the group’s finance ministers remain uncertain about how such a price-fixing scheme would work. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, G7 finance ministers will reveal the price cap plan and commit to its implementation during a Friday meeting. 

The plan is likely to include a ban on financing and insurance by G7 nations for Russian oil shipments that are not sold within the confines of the price cap, WSJ reports

While the price cap plan is intended to chip away at the Kremlin’s ability to raise more oil revenues for its war coffers to use against Ukraine, it has not been without serious criticism. 

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was "optimistic" that the G7 would come to a price-capping agreement. Yellen also met with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, who has offered British support for the plan, but also noted that to be more effective, the plan would require more countries to come on board. 

The initial idea was put forward in June, with a deadline for implementation of December.

Previously, a G7 member had said the price cap on Russian oil would be set at a point above the cost of production, according to AFP. This is meant to ensure that Moscow would not be tempted to reject sales. As noted by Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo in an interview with WSJ, the point is to “create a permission structure that allows Russian oil to flow but reduces their revenues”.

While Russian crude is selling at a $20/barrel discount now, it has not worked to stymie Moscow’s oil revenues as the West had hoped it would.

Russian oil output continues to exceed expectations, with data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showing Russian oil exports at their highest level ever for the month of August, in part because of Greek-owned oil tankers that have shifted their capacity to take on Russian oil. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

