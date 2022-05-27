Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 hour "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 1 hour "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 hour "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

G7 Calls On OPEC To Boost Oil Supply To Ease Tight Market

Oil Prices Rally On Robust Demand Outlook

Oil Prices Rally On Robust Demand Outlook

Oil prices rose early on…

Why You Should Care About The Price Of Diesel

Why You Should Care About The Price Of Diesel

While the price of gasoline…

G7 Calls On OPEC To Boost Oil Supply To Ease Tight Market

By Charles Kennedy - May 27, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The energy ministers of the world’s leading industrial nations on Friday urged OPEC to increase oil supply amid high oil prices that are hitting consumers and threatening an economic slowdown.

“We call on oil and gas producing countries to act in a responsible manner and to respond to tightening international markets, noting that Opec has a key role to play,” the G7 energy ministers said in a communique, carried by the Financial Times, at the end of a two-day summit in Berlin.

The energy ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the U.S. also noted that the European Union needs to cut its heavy reliance on Russian natural gas as a matter of “special urgency.”

LNG supply will play an important role in mitigating potential supply disruptions of pipeline gas in Europe, the ministers added. 

The G7 group committed earlier this month to stop buying Russian oil following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although they did not specify how and when the halt of oil purchases from Moscow would happen.

The call on OPEC to boost supply is the latest urge to the cartel from oil-importing nations, many of which grapple with the highest gasoline and diesel prices on record, such as the U.S., for example, and with skyrocketing energy bills, especially Europe.

OPEC and the wider OPEC+ group that includes Russia, for their part, seem unfazed by the incessant pressure from importers to open the taps.

OPEC+ is expected to rubberstamp next week its moderate monthly increases in oil production when it decides output levels for July, six sources at OPEC+ told Reuters on Thursday.

Commenting on the calls to boost supply more than planned, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said in Davos this week that “It’s much more complex than just bringing barrels to the market.”

“Our assessment is that actually oil supply right now is relatively in balance,” the minister added, as carried by Bloomberg.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

