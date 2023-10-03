Freeport LNG Pushes Past Setbacks, Eyes Full Operations Restart

Freeport LNG has requested to return its export plant in Texas to full commercial operations, according to a new regulatory filing made late on Monday, Reuters has said.

Freeport LNG has asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to proceed with Phase 2 of its restart process for Dock 2—a full return to operations would allow Freeport LNG to turn as much as 2.1 bcf/d of gas into LNG.

The second phase in Freeport LNG’s restart includes the nitrogen cooldown of Loop 2’s rundown pipeline system, and introducing hydrocarbons to Loop 2, the regulatory filing specified, adding that it requested a response by this Friday.

So far, the liquefaction trains, storage Tanks 1 and 2, and Dock 1 has been returned to service.

Feedgas into Freeport LNG fell three weeks ago to just 284.3 mcf/d on September 10. The drop off in feedgas into Freeport LNG came as Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities in Australia began its striking action. Freeport was shuttered for eight months beginning in June 2022 after a fire. FERC granted approval for Freeport LNG to restart certain Phase 1 facilities on February 21 of this year, and approved Train 1’s return to service and the remaining Phase 1 facilities on March 8. But feedgas to Freeport faltered again last month, canceling export cargoes as a result of the slowdown.

The gas markets have been particularly volatile with Freeport’s erratic throughput, strikes at some of Australia’s largest LNG plants, and China’s gas demand on the rise as it looks to snap up LNG spot cargoes ahead of winter, and Eureop’s gas plant maintenance.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

