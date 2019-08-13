Freeport LNG May Be Ready To Start Exporting

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.92 +1.99 +3.62%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.16 +2.59 +4.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.143 +0.038 +1.81%
Mars US 20 hours 57.03 +1.03 +1.84%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 2 days 55.70 -0.40 -0.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.15 -0.40 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 6 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.143 +0.038 +1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 13 hours 57.80 +1.06 +1.87%
Murban 13 hours 59.45 +1.19 +2.04%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.06 +2.11 +4.22%
Basra Light 5 days 59.61 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 57.47 -0.31 -0.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.15 -0.40 -0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.15 -0.40 -0.67%
Girassol 2 days 60.65 -0.36 -0.59%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.37 +2.16 +5.51%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 43.68 +1.18 +2.78%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 52.43 +0.43 +0.83%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 55.33 +0.43 +0.78%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 51.08 -0.42 -0.82%
Peace Sour 20 hours 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Peace Sour 20 hours 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 50.93 +0.43 +0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 55.68 +0.18 +0.32%
Central Alberta 20 hours 50.93 +0.18 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 2 days 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.53 +0.75 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.88 +0.43 +0.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.83 +0.43 +0.82%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.83 +0.43 +0.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +0.50 +1.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.81 +0.43 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 40 mins Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 3 hours "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 21 hours WTI v. Brent spread only $4. Indicates Increasing U.S. Crude Exports. Great news for Shale.
  • 2 hours Carrot or Stick: U.S. To Delay China Tariffs On Some Products
  • 22 hours Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings
  • 37 mins In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 2 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 2 hours Negotiation
  • 20 hours Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 1 day Last I Checked
  • 12 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 1 day The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 8 hours Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 1 day Bitcoin prices manipulated-STUDY
  • 23 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract

Breaking News:

China May Ramp Up Gasoline Exports In H2 2019

A Global LNG Crisis

A Global LNG Crisis

LNG prices plunged to a…

Oil Price Risk Has Shifted To The Downside

Oil Price Risk Has Shifted To The Downside

Despite increased geopolitical tensions in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Freeport LNG May Be Ready To Start Exporting

By Irina Slav - Aug 13, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT LNG tanker

The Freeport LNG plant in Texas may soon be ready to start loading its first LNG cargo, S&P Global Platts reports, after data from its trade flow software cFlow showed an empty LNG tanker en route to the facility.

When approached for a comment, a spokeswoman for Freeport LNG declined to provide any, citing confidentiality concerns. The spokeswoman did say, however, that production at the plant would begin soon.

Freeport LNG is slated to have a nameplate export capacity of 13.9 million tons of LNG eventually and the start of commercial production was scheduled for this September. If the facility begins operating ahead of schedule it will be a rare occurrence in an industry ridden with delays and cost overruns.

The project was not spared its share of delays: feeding gas into the first liquefaction train began several months later than originally planned, pushing back the start of operation of the train, initially scheduled to launch in the final quarter of 2018.

Freeport received the go-ahead from the Department of Energy to start exporting LNG in September last year beginning in September this year. At the time, Freeport LNG said it had already secured one long-term export deal with a U.S. division of Japan’s Sumitomo Corp for the delivery of 2.2 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually over a 20-year period.

Freeport LNG also sealed long-term offtake deals with Osaka Gas, Chubu Electric, BP, Total, and SK E&S. The first two deals re for 2.2 million tons annually each, while the deal with BPO will see the supermajor lift 4.4 million tons of LNG from Freeport’s second train. Total and South Korea’s SK E&S will divide between themselves another 4.4 million tons, to be produced from train 3.

The second train of the facility should be commissioned in January 2020, again with a delay, and the third train’s launch has been pushed forward to May 2020.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oxy Plans Quick Debt Reduction After Anadarko Takeover

Next Post

ExxonMobil Looks To Exit UK North Sea Oil & Gas

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Small Crude Draw Can’t Stop Oil From Plunging

Small Crude Draw Can’t Stop Oil From Plunging

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com