France Misses Its Renewables Capacity Installation Target

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.41 -1.20 -1.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.49 -1.18 -1.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.83 -1.24 -1.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.634 -0.098 -5.66%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.298 -0.037 -1.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 112 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.298 -0.037 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.09 +1.21 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.76 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.56 +0.30 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 815 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.23 +0.57 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.68 +0.52 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 268 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 59.76 +0.70 +1.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.76 +0.70 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.01 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 70.86 +0.70 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 68.56 +0.70 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 74.61 +0.70 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 65.36 +0.70 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.14 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.79 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.46 -0.25 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 7 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 4 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 3 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 7 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 6 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 7 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 8 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 8 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

France Misses Its Renewables Capacity Installation Target

Starlink Terminals Are Falling Into the Hands of the Russian Military

Starlink Terminals Are Falling Into the Hands of the Russian Military

Russian troops in Ukraine are…

U.S. Oil and Gas Merger Mania Extends to the Midstream

U.S. Oil and Gas Merger Mania Extends to the Midstream

While the upstream mega deals…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

France Misses Its Renewables Capacity Installation Target

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 23, 2024, 8:30 AM CST

France missed its target of adding new solar and wind power capacity last year, despite adding more than 5 gigawatts (GW) to its renewable energy fleet, according to data from the French Energy Transition Ministry reported by Montel.

France installed a total of 3.1 GW of solar power in 2023, including a quarterly record-high of 0.9 GW in the last quarter of the year, as well as 1.1 GW of onshore wind and 1 GW of offshore wind.  

But its capacity additions missed the solar installation target by 830 megawatts (MW) and the combined onshore and offshore wind target by 3.1 GW, according to the government data.

France’s onshore wind capacity increased by 1.1 GW last year to 21.9 GW, with growth 394 MW lower compared to 2022, and 2.2 GW below the 2023 target. Offshore wind capacity rose by 1 GW in 2023 after the connection of two 500 MW capacity wind farms off the Normandy coast, the data showed.

In recent months, France has focused on its nuclear fleet, which provides around 70% of its electricity and which – typically – allows one of Europe’s biggest economies to export electricity to its European neighbors and partners.

Early this year, France’s Ministry of Energy Transition introduced a bill on energy sovereignty, which highlights the importance the country will attach to nuclear power generation in the future.

The bill includes targets for the construction of at least six and up to 14 new reactors, as France will be heavily relying on nuclear to meet its net-zero and emission reduction goals. The bill, however, doesn’t have any targets for expanding renewable energy capacity including wind and solar, while previous energy laws had such targets.                                  

The Solar Impulse Foundation, which took part in the consultation process for the draft bill, called on the French government “to include a quantified target for the production of energy from renewable sources, and to include a quantitative target in terms of increased energy efficiency.”  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Qatar Teases Significant Oil and Gas Industry Announcement on Sunday

Next Post

Qatar Teases Significant Oil and Gas Industry Announcement on Sunday

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com