Foreign Firms Are Benefitting From The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 43 mins 75.36 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.44 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.80 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.636 +0.033 +1.27%
Graph up Gasoline 36 mins 2.723 +0.003 +0.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 2.723 +0.003 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.15 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.33 +1.34 +1.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.40 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph down Basra Light 597 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.36 +0.78 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.63 +0.63 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 50 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 40 mins 54.04 -0.37 -0.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 40 mins 77.44 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 40 mins 75.69 -0.37 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 40 mins 72.84 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 40 mins 69.54 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 40 mins 69.54 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 40 mins 70.84 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 79.79 -0.37 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 40 mins 69.14 -0.37 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +1.60 +2.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 82.02 -1.54 -1.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +1.60 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.75 +2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.70 +1.10 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 11 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Foreign Firms Are Benefitting From The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act

Banking Giants Give Favorable Loan Terms To Lower-Emission Ships

Banking Giants Give Favorable Loan Terms To Lower-Emission Ships

Global ship finance is seeing…

Major Libyan Oilfields Halted As Global Supply Disruptions Grow

Major Libyan Oilfields Halted As Global Supply Disruptions Grow

Libya’s largest oilfield was fully…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Foreign Firms Are Benefitting From The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 20, 2023, 1:42 AM CDT

Foreign businesses are some of the biggest winners in the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States as the incentives have spurred a lot of investment in clean energy technologies from overseas firms, an analysis by The Wall Street Journal has found.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has nearly $370 billion in climate and clean energy provisions, including investment and production credits for solar, wind, battery manufacturing and battery storage, critical minerals, funding for energy research, and credits for clean energy technology manufacturing such as wind turbines and solar panels. Since the tax credits in the IRA are more often than not linked with output volumes, the largest investors in production at scale – including businesses based overseas – are the biggest winners.

In nearly one year since it was passed, the IRA has incentivized announcements of close to $110 billion worth of clean energy projects in the U.S. Companies based outside the United States are involved in over 60% of these projects, according to the Journal’s analysis. Many of the foreign companies involved in U.S. clean energy projects are based in South Korea, Japan, and China, according to the WSJ estimates.

Since the IRA was passed, several U.S. states have been looking to attract European clean energy and clean technology companies to invest in American production and operations as they will benefit from the clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Some Europe-based companies have already announced plans to expand in U.S. operations, attracted by the provisions in the IRA.

BMW has announced a $1.7 billion investment in its United States operations, including $1 billion to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at Plant Spartanburg, and $700 million to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility in nearby Woodruff, S.C.

FREYR Battery of Norway announced in November plans to build a U.S. Gigafactory in Georgia.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tata Group To Build $5B Gigafactory In UK

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com