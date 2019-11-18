Ford Takes On Tesla With New Electric Mustang

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 12 mins 56.89 -0.16 -0.28%
Brent Crude 11 mins 62.27 -0.17 -0.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.551 -0.015 -0.58%
Mars US 2 hours 57.95 -0.62 -1.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.12 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 20 hours 59.80 +0.55 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.52 +2.49%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.52 +2.49%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Mexican Basket 5 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.551 -0.015 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 63.07 +1.17 +1.89%
Murban 20 hours 64.77 +0.84 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.85 -1.30 -2.36%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.12 -0.76 -1.14%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.91 -1.18 -1.84%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Girassol 20 hours 63.51 -1.24 -1.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.12 +0.12 +0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 41.22 +0.95 +2.36%
Canadian Condensate 90 days 51.72 +0.95 +1.87%
Premium Synthetic 80 days 58.12 +0.95 +1.66%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.02 +0.95 +1.94%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.47 +0.95 +2.04%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.47 +0.95 +2.04%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.97 +0.95 +1.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.72 +0.95 +1.73%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.97 +0.95 +2.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.52 +2.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Giddings 20 hours 47.25 -0.75 -1.56%
ANS West Coast 67 days 64.46 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.00 -0.67 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.95 -0.67 -1.20%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.95 -0.67 -1.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.30 +0.95 +1.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 5 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 17 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 24 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 1 day Iran Burning: Shock Gas Price Hike Triggers Violent Protests After Subsidy Cuts
  • 6 hours IEA predicts oil demand will grow annually at 1 million barrels a day for the next 5 years
  • 18 hours Everything You Need To Know About Trump
  • 1 day Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 19 mins Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 8 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 16 hours Impeachment Nonsense
  • 1 day What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 1 day Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 3 hours Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.

Breaking News:

The First Sign Of A Consolidation Wave In U.S. Shale

The Real Winner Of The OPEC+ Pact

The Real Winner Of The OPEC+ Pact

Russia has made more money…

In Pursuit Of The Perfect Fuel

In Pursuit Of The Perfect Fuel

Dark matter is arguably the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Ford Takes On Tesla With New Electric Mustang

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 18, 2019, 4:30 PM CST Mustang E

Ford unveiled on Sunday the Mustang Mach-E, targeting an estimated range of at least 300 miles with the available extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive. Reservations are now open for deliveries starting in the spring of 2021.  

Ford Motor Company referred to it as adding “a new pony in the stable”, expanding its Mustang range of vehicles with an all-electric SUV— Mustang Mach-E, which it hopes will compete with Tesla beginning next year.

“The Mustang Mach-E wholeheartedly rejects the notion that electric vehicles are only good at reducing gas consumption,” Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product development and purchasing officer, said in a statement.

“People want a car that’s thrilling to drive, that looks gorgeous and that can easily adapt to their lifestyle – and the Mustang Mach-E delivers all of this in unmatched style,” he added. 

The Mustang-inspired SUV is expected to be a competitor for the Model Y that Tesla plans to begin producing next year.

Ford is likely to target competition with Model Y on pricing, too, so it is expected that the Mustang-like electric SUV could sell for between $40,000 and more than $60,000, depending on the version and range, according to The Detroit Bureau.  

Ford’s pricing list that was revealed on Sunday was in line with those forecasts. The First Edition Mustang Mach-E starts at US$59,900, the Select version starts at US$43,895, the Premium version’s base price is set at US$50,600, the California Route 1 starts at US$52,400, and the GT starts at US$60,500.

Tesla’s Elon Musk welcomed the new competition in a tweet to Ford Motor Company, saying that “Sustainable/electric cars are the future!!” and that he is “excited to see this announcement from Ford, as it will encourage other carmakers to go electric too.”

“Thanks, Elon. We couldn't agree more. See you at the charging station!” a tweet from Ford replied to competitor Musk.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Drop To 2-Year Low In September

Next Post

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Drop To 2-Year Low In September

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

 Saudi Offering Smashes Expectations Despite Oil Attacks

Saudi Offering Smashes Expectations Despite Oil Attacks

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Alt text

Trump Surrenders 2.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil To Syria
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com