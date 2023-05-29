Flare-Up Between Kurdistan And Iraq May Delay Oil Export Restart

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.17 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.41 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.53 +0.70 +0.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.424 +0.007 +0.29%
Graph down Gasoline 24 mins 2.693 -0.010 -0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 2 days 71.47 +0.84 +1.19%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.693 -0.010 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.77 -1.41 -1.85%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.34 -0.92 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.42 +0.74 +0.99%
Graph down Basra Light 545 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.66 +0.68 +0.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.05 +0.70 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.28 +1.03 +1.80%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 50.58 -2.51 -4.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 73.98 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 72.23 -2.51 -3.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 69.38 -2.51 -3.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 67.38 -2.51 -3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 76.33 -2.51 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 65.68 -2.51 -3.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.25 -2.50 -3.86%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.82 +0.95 +1.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.36 -2.51 -3.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.31 -2.51 -3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.31 -2.51 -3.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 -1.25 -1.98%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Flare-Up Between Kurdistan And Iraq May Delay Oil Export Restart

China Drives Rebound In Global Oil Demand, But There’s A Catch

China Drives Rebound In Global Oil Demand, But There’s A Catch

China’s oil demand continues to…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Nearly 3% On Robust Demand

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Nearly 3% On Robust Demand

As both temperatures and available…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Flare-Up Between Kurdistan And Iraq May Delay Oil Export Restart

By Charles Kennedy - May 29, 2023, 2:43 AM CDT

A flare-up between the regional government in Kurdistan and Baghdad has added risk for the resumption of oil flows from the northern Iraqi region.

Rudaw reports that the spike in tension followed amendments in relation to Kurdistan that the Iraq government had made to the federal budget last week. The Kurdish government slammed the changes as unconstitutional.

The dispute will delay the approval of the budget and may destroy the delicate balance that Baghdad and Erbil achieved in the wake of the oil export halt from Kurdistan that prompted the shut-in of thousands of barrels in output.

“Jumping on understandings and agreements and trying to violate the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region is completely contrary to national responsibility and it won’t yield anything other than disappointment and complicating the political stability of the country. It will harm the whole of Iraq,” Kurdistan’s president, Nechirvan Barzani said in a statement.

The Prime Minister of the semi-autonomous region, Masoud Barzani, went further, saying the budget proposal violated the agreement Erbil and Baghdad had reached on the resumption of oil exports from the region.

Kurdistan’s crude oil exports – around 400,000 bpd shipped through an Iraqi-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan and then on tankers to the international markets – were halted on March 25 by the federal government of Iraq.

The suspension of oil flows out of northern Iraq and Kurdistan via Ceyhan forced companies to either curtail or suspend production because of limited capacity at storage tanks.

A few days before the halt of exports in March, the International Chamber of Commerce had ruled in favor of Iraq against Turkey in a dispute over crude flows from Kurdistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iraq argued that Turkey shouldn’t allow Kurdish oil exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and Ceyhan without approval from the federal government of Iraq. In response, Turkey shut down the pipeline to Ceyhan, cutting off Kurdistan oil flows from the market.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asian Oil Imports Set For A Rebound In May

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

Carney: New Oil & Gas Investment Is Still Needed In The Energy Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com