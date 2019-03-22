Five 2020 U.S. Democrats Would Return To Iran Nuclear Deal

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.94 -1.04 -1.73%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.64 -1.03 -1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.772 -0.055 -1.95%
Mars US 21 hours 65.88 -0.35 -0.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
Urals 15 hours 64.74 -1.10 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.88 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.772 -0.055 -1.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.11 +0.44 +0.65%
Murban 2 days 69.47 +0.46 +0.67%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.51 -0.30 -0.49%
Basra Light 2 days 70.03 -0.58 -0.82%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.63 -0.45 -0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Girassol 2 days 68.29 -0.20 -0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.29 -0.91 -1.85%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.23 -0.50 -1.01%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 56.73 -0.25 -0.44%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 60.63 -0.25 -0.41%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 54.73 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 54.98 -0.25 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 58.48 -0.25 -0.43%
Central Alberta 23 hours 53.28 -0.25 -0.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Giddings 15 hours 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
ANS West Coast 2 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 15 hours 52.99 -0.94 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 7 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 39 mins Once Upon A Time... North Korea Abruptly Withdraws Staff From Liaison Office
  • 6 hours Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 3 hours Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 4 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 2 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 12 hours China's E-Buses Killing Diesel Demand
  • 9 hours China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 13 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 24 hours Russian Effect: U.S. May Soon Pause Preparations For Delivering F-35s To Turkey
  • 22 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 1 hour US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 hours New Rebate For EVs in Canada
  • 22 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green

Breaking News:

Five 2020 U.S. Democrats Would Return To Iran Nuclear Deal

Oilfield Services Might Not Fully Recover Till 2025

Oilfield Services Might Not Fully Recover Till 2025

The global oilfield service sector’s…

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil prices rose on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Five 2020 U.S. Democrats Would Return To Iran Nuclear Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 22, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Kerry Iran

Five U.S. Democratic presidential hopefuls would re-join—if elected president—the Iranian nuclear deal, from which U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew last year imposing sanctions on Iran’s oil industry, Al-Monitor reports, citing direct communication with spokespersons and aides for the Democrats who have declared they would run to win their party’s nomination.

The five Democrats who would work to re-enter the nuclear deal include Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris, a mayor from Florida, Wayne Messam, and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson, Al-Monitor’s congressional correspondent Bryant Harris writes.

Other Democratic candidates were either more evasive on their stance on Iran and the nuclear deal or didn’t return Al-Monitor’s request for comment. Those who did not respond include Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Tulsi Gabbard, all of whom had voted for the deal with Iran in 2015.

According to various advocacy groups who talked to Al-Monitor, re-entering a deal with Iran is generally viewed as an important policy point for any Democratic presidential candidate to challenge President Trump.

President Trump ended in May last year the United States participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the Iran nuclear deal is officially known, saying that the deal is “unacceptable” and “The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

The withdrawal of the U.S. from the deal meant the U.S. was re-imposing sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement between Iran and the global superpowers.

The U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iran’s oil industry in early November and continues to target zero Iranian oil exports. Yet, Washington granted waivers to eight key Iranian oil customers which sent oil prices down because Saudi Arabia and Russia had preemptively boosted production to offset what was expected to be zero Iranian oil supply.

The waivers are set to expire in early May, and the general view of analysts is that the U.S. will extend at least some of the exemptions for some of Iran’s oil buyers to avoid a spike in oil prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon Could Be Stripped Of European Parliament Lobby Access

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com