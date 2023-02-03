Fitch Expects $95 Oil In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.53 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.81 -0.36 -0.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.75 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.429 -0.027 -1.10%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.440 -0.012 -0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.84 -2.61 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.84 -2.61 -3.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.82 +0.87 +1.06%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 74.03 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.440 -0.012 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.06 -2.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.26 -3.03 -3.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 76.34 -2.12 -2.70%
Graph down Basra Light 430 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.20 -2.27 -2.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.96 -2.10 -2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.82 +0.87 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 54.63 -0.53 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 78.03 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 76.28 -0.53 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 73.43 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 71.43 -0.53 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 80.38 -0.53 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 69.73 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.84 -2.61 -3.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.75 -2.50 -3.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.94 -2.76 -3.85%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 -2.46 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 -2.46 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.32 -1.96 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 29 mins Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Fitch Expects $95 Oil In 2023

Space Politics: A Battle For Lunar Minerals Is Unfolding

Space Politics: A Battle For Lunar Minerals Is Unfolding

A competition is unfolding between…

Momentum Grows For Oil, But Recession Fears Cap Gains

Momentum Grows For Oil, But Recession Fears Cap Gains

Momentum in oil markets is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Fitch Expects $95 Oil In 2023

By Irina Slav - Feb 03, 2023, 1:01 AM CST

Fitch Solutions has reiterated its oil price forecast for this year at $95 per barrel of Brent crude, citing China’s quicker-than-expected reversal of zero-Covid policies and slow production growth.

“On the demand side, prospects for growth have improved, following the earlier-than-expected easing of Covid-19 containment measures in Mainland China,” the ratings agency said, as quoted by The Edge.

“On the supply side, uncertainties around Russia continue to cloud the outlook, but slowing production growth in the US, further delays to the Iranian nuclear deal and continued production restraint by OPEC+ will combine to significantly decrease supply growth this year,” Fitch Solutions added.

ADVERTISEMENT

That same set of factors has been cited by other bullish forecasters, too with some of them expecting Brent to top $100 per barrel again this year. Goldman Sachs, for instance, sees Brent hitting $105 per barrel in late 2023 on the back of strong demand growth that would push the oil market into deficit in the second half of the year.

Morgan Stanley also sees a tighter oil market in the second half of the year, which could push Brent crude to $110 per barrel by the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

While China’s rebound is already underway and expectations of stronger oil imports have a sound foundation in Beijing’s recently issued import quotas, the situation with Russian oil production is less clear.

Many analysts last year expected Western sanctions to affect that dramatically and push oil prices much higher. However, the redirection of exports rather than a production cut ensured a relatively modest impact of the sanctions on global oil supply and, consequently, prices.

One other factor that played a part in Fitch’s bullish outlook for oil prices this year was the changed sentiment about the global economy, with expectations now for a milder-than-forecast slowdown.

“Despite ongoing headwinds in the form of monetary and fiscal policy tightening, recent data releases suggest that several large economies are holding up better than expected,” the ratings agency said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Colorado Regulator Suspends Oil Company’s Ability To Operate Wells

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com