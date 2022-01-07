First Green Quantitative Easing Of A Central Bank Fails To Work As Planned

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.96 -0.50 -0.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.85 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.935 +0.123 +3.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.487 +0.009 +0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.303 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.91 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.303 -0.001 -0.06%

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.91 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.30 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.06 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph down Basra Light 39 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.79 +1.28 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.96 +1.17 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.88 +0.94 +1.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.06 +1.31 +1.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.46 +1.61 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.86 +1.61 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.11 +1.86 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 76.56 +1.71 +2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 79.11 +2.51 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.71 +1.86 +2.59%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.48 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.95 +1.61 +1.98%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

First Green Quantitative Easing Of A Central Bank Fails To Work As Planned

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 07, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

The Bank of England, which became in November 2021 the first central bank to adopt green criteria when buying corporate bonds under quantitative easing programs, is way off its targets to reduce the carbon intensity of its corporate bond-buying portfolio, a new study shows.

The Bank of England published in November its plan for Greening its Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme (CBPS), aiming “to support an orderly economy-wide transition to net zero, subject to maintaining its primary monetary policy purpose, protecting public money, and basing any adjustments on robust and proven metrics.”

“Our approach will be consistent with targeting a 25% reduction in the carbon intensity of the CBPS portfolio by 2025, on the way to full alignment with net zero by 2050,” the bank said in November.

Under the greening quantitative easing portfolio, “Issuers with any coal mining activities are ineligible. Issuers using thermal coal in their activities are also ineligible unless they meet stringent criteria related to: eliminating existing activity in line with science-based pathways; reducing emissions over time; and renewable energy provision,” the Bank of England says.

However, a study published on Friday by SOAS University of London found that the Bank of England’s so-called tilting approach will not significantly reduce the Weighted Average Carbon Intensity (WACI) of the CBPS portfolio. This carbon intensity, the study authors say, would only be reduced by 7 percent by 2025, compared to the bank’s 25-percent target.

According to the study, “the approach that the Bank has taken to green the CBPS lacks ambition,” and the bank continues to be committed to the principle of ‘market neutrality’, despite having recognized its inherent carbon bias.

Carbon intensity could be reduced more by reducing the share of bond buying in carbon-intensive industries, the authors of the study suggest.

“The climate emergency cannot be addressed through economic policies that simply tinker around the edges. A sharp reduction in emissions requires bold changes in the design of economic policies and the implementation of unprecedented measures that will transform the structure of our financial systems,” they said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Previous Post

Power Prices In Europe Drop On Milder, Windier Weather

