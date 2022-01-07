Power Prices In Europe Drop On Milder, Windier Weather

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.05 -0.41 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.91 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.938 +0.126 +3.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.489 +0.011 +0.45%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.304 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.91 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.304 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.91 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.30 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.06 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph down Basra Light 39 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.79 +1.28 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.96 +1.17 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.88 +0.94 +1.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 67.06 +1.31 +1.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.46 +1.61 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.86 +1.61 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 77.11 +1.86 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 76.56 +1.71 +2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 79.11 +2.51 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 73.71 +1.86 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.48 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.95 +1.61 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours Is %100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Dutch Plan To Boost Gas Output At Earthquake-Prone Site Sparks Anger

The Biggest Challenge Facing Biden’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

The Biggest Challenge Facing Biden’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

The Biden Administration’s ambitious electric…

OPEC+ Sees Smaller Oil Market Surplus In Q1

OPEC+ Sees Smaller Oil Market Surplus In Q1

OPEC+ expects the surplus on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Power Prices In Europe Drop On Milder, Windier Weather

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 07, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

Month-ahead power prices in Europe fell this week after weather forecasts signaled that warmer than usual and windier weather conditions would prevail in northwest Europe in the coming weeks.

The power price for February in Germany, which serves as a benchmark for Europe, has dropped by nearly 10 percent this week, according to estimates from Bloomberg.

However, year-ahead power prices in Germany have jumped by the same percentage this week, suggesting that electricity prices in Europe will continue to be high even a year from now.

The near-term prices have fallen because the latest weather models show warmer temperatures and more wind for wind power generation.

Nevertheless, the European natural gas and power prices picked up in 2022 where they left off in 2021—amid a rollercoaster volatility.

On Friday, European and UK gas prices eased as arrivals of LNG cargoes mostly offset continued low gas supply from Russia.

Following a decline in Europe’s benchmark gas prices after Christmas due to the high number of LNG cargoes headed its way, the new year began with prices soaring again as gas deliveries from Russia via Ukraine and Poland continue to be low while another cold snap made its way to Europe.

On Wednesday, natural gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark for European gas, rose by 6 percent by mid-day, following a 30-percent jump on Tuesday. Early on Thursday, European and UK gas prices continued to rise on cold weather and low Russian supply.

“The European energy crisis shows no sign of finding a solution with the direction of gas and with that power prices remaining at the mercy of weather developments, the level of Russian supplies as well as the pace of LNG shipments reaching Europe,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Friday in a weekly commodity overview. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Clampdown On Disposal Wells Hits Oil Producers

Next Post

Texas Clampdown On Disposal Wells Hits Oil Producers

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant
Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023

Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

 Alt text

Carbon Capture Innovations Will Play A Key Role In Net-Zero Ambitions
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com