Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 85.98 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 92.38 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.34 +1.36 +1.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.326 -0.032 -0.60%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.650 +0.003 +0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 81.98 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.650 +0.003 +0.09%

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.35 -2.97 -3.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.56 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.63 +1.11 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 325 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.15 +1.60 +1.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.54 +1.66 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 14 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 63.27 +2.45 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 86.67 +2.45 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 84.92 +2.45 +2.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 82.07 +2.45 +3.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 80.07 +2.45 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 89.02 +2.45 +2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 78.37 +2.45 +3.23%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.00 +2.75 +3.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.58 +2.73 +3.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.66 +0.08 +0.09%

FERC Sees High LNG Prices This Winter

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

The U.S. is competing with…

Will Bioenergy Ever Be Competitive?

Will Bioenergy Ever Be Competitive?

New research from the Center…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

FERC Sees High LNG Prices This Winter

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 20, 2022, 4:30 PM CDT

All regions in the United States have adequate energy resources for a “normal” winter, but that doesn’t mean all regions will coast through winter without disruption, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said on Thursday in its new annual winter assessment report.

Calls for unseasonably warm temperatures across some parts of the United States should allow all regions of the United States to escape the winter heating season unscathed, but any extreme weather events this winter could lead to temporary surges in fuel demand, threatening the stability of power grids.

In the six New England states, for example, power generation is “adequate”, but fuel constraints could be a headache. FERC sees Texas as having “robust” capacity, but is limited by its inability to import power from neighboring states.

The FERC sees natural gas prices for this coming winter higher than last winter due to rising nat gas demand via exports and lower nat gas storage levels. For New England, which relies in part on LNG imports, the prices could be particularly high.

The FERC sees the price of LNG as a cause worthy of attention and is ready to “address market manipulation.”

“The impacts of rising natural gas prices on consumers are top of mind. Although FERC does not regulate natural gas prices, we do have authority to address market manipulation and we intend to remain particularly watchful during this period of inflation and high price sensitivity,” FERC Chairman Rich Glick said in a Thursday press release.

The North American Energy Standards Board will meet on Friday to identify solutions to reliability challenges with natural gas and bulk electric systems.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



German Government May Have To Inject Another $39 Billion In Energy Giant Uniper

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

