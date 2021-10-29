Exxon To Resume Share Buybacks After Surge In Q3 Earnings

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 83.57 +0.76 +0.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 84.38 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 5.426 -0.356 -6.16%
Graph down Heating Oil 3 hours 2.496 -0.020 -0.80%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.462 +0.027 +1.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.05 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 79.67 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.462 +0.027 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.74 -1.65 -1.98%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.85 -1.22 -1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.79 -1.11 -1.41%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.57 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.15 -1.02 -1.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.05 -1.16 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.05 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.11 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -2.11 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.94 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 67.06 +0.15 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.81 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 83.21 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 79.31 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 76.66 +0.15 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 76.66 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 77.56 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 81.06 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 76.81 +0.15 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.25 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 77.52 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -2.00 -2.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 mins NordStream2
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 1 day US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 hour Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 5 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 6 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 3 days Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030

Breaking News:

Exxon To Resume Share Buybacks After Surge In Q3 Earnings

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

As inventory levels at America’s…

A Week Of War Cries Worries Energy Markets

A Week Of War Cries Worries Energy Markets

Energy markets are on edge…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon To Resume Share Buybacks After Surge In Q3 Earnings

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 29, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) will start next year share repurchases of up to $10 billion after its quarterly profit surged to multi-year highs on the back of improved global energy demand and the oil and gas price rally.

The U.S. supermajor reported on Friday earnings of $6.8 billion, or $1.57 per share assuming dilution, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $680 million, or a $0.15 per-share loss, for the same quarter of 2020.

Higher oil and gas prices, improved refining margins, and strong demand in chemicals helped Exxon book earnings in all three core businesses—upstream, downstream, and chemicals.

Excluding divestment and government mandates, Exxon’s oil-equivalent production rose by 4 percent in the third quarter, compared to the prior-year quarter, including growth in the Permian basin and Guyana.

In the upstream, average realizations for crude oil increased by 7 percent from the second quarter. Natural gas realizations jumped by 28 percent compared to Q2 2021.

Permian production in Q3 averaged around 500,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, up by 30 percent from the third quarter of 2020. Exxon’s focus remains on continuing to grow free cash flow by lowering overall development costs and increasing recovery through efficiency gains and technology applications.

The supermajor has a strong cash flow outlook going forward, which will allow it to resume share repurchases after years of pausing them.

“We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022,” Exxon’s chairman and CEO Darren Woods said in a statement.

“Free cash flow more than covered the dividend and $4 billion of additional debt reduction. With the progress made in restoring the strength of our balance sheet, this week we announced a dividend increase maintaining 39 consecutive years of annual dividend growth,” Woods noted.

Also on Friday, the other U.S. oil and gas supermajor, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), reported its biggest quarterly profit since 2013 for the third quarter and its highest free cash flow on record, as oil and gas prices rallied and demand rebounded.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Congress Threatens Big Oil With Subpoenas For Alleged Disinformation

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com