Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.33 +0.14 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 45.17 +0.74 +1.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.223 +0.032 +1.46%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 43.29 +0.54 +1.26%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.27 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.32 +0.84 +1.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.32 +0.84 +1.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.79 -0.09 -0.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.50 +0.45 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.223 +0.032 +1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.04 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.33 +0.38 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.71 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.62 +0.20 +0.44%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.15 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.79 -0.09 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.79 -0.09 -0.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.63 +0.04 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.27 +0.25 +0.57%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.07 -0.27 -0.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 29.75 +0.69 +2.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 40.70 +0.69 +1.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 42.10 +0.69 +1.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 38.35 +0.69 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 37.20 +0.69 +1.89%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 37.20 +0.69 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 38.55 +0.69 +1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 40.30 +0.69 +1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 36.70 +0.69 +1.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.32 +0.84 +1.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 32.25 +0.25 +0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.15 +0.52 +1.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 36.14 +0.49 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.09 +0.49 +1.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.09 +0.49 +1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.00 +0.75 +2.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.44 +0.69 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 2 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 3 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 11 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 9 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 21 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 2 hours The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 3 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 3 days "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 3 days Mask Disposal
  • 2 days What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes
  • 3 days Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 3 days You may all go to hell

Breaking News:

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Gasoline Demand Is Bouncing Back

Gasoline Demand Is Bouncing Back

While traffic is still far…

East Coast Oil Refiners At Risk As Tropical Storm Isaias Approaches

East Coast Oil Refiners At Risk As Tropical Storm Isaias Approaches

Tropical storm Isaias is threatening…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 05, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

U.S. oil supermajor ExxonMobil will start suspending the employer match to the retirement savings plans of its employees in October, people who received the notification told Reuters.

Kevin Steele, News Anchor at ‎KBMT TV, posted on Facebook a photo of a message from Exxon referring to the suspension of the company’s contributions to the 401K Savings Plan.  

“Given the current business environment, the corporation is taking steps to reduce costs,” says Exxon’s message, seen by Reuters.

“The company intends to suspend the company match contribution to the U.S. Exxon Mobil Savings Plan for all employees covered by the Savings Plan, effective around Oct. 1, 2020,” the supermajor said.

Exxon currently matches a 6-percent contribution by an employee with a contribution that is equal to 7 percent of the salary of the employee. 

Exxon’s Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said on the earnings call last week after the supermajor posted its second consecutive quarterly loss and the worst loss in its modern history that Exxon is targeting “savings coming from a wide range of activities including lower unconventional activity, optimizing supply chains, lower material and service costs and work process improvements to reduce support and overhead costs.”

Despite the losses this year, Exxon is not cutting its dividend and is seeking cuts elsewhere. European majors such as Shell, BP, Eni, and Equinor have already slashed their dividends after the oil price collapse, but Exxon, and the other U.S. supermajor Chevron, are not sacrificing their dividends.

“We have a long history of providing a reliable and growing dividend. A large portion of our shareholder base has come to view that dividend as a source of stability in their income, and we take that very seriously. While we manage our capital allocation priorities over the long term, we also recognize the need to balance in the near term to respond to market conditions,” Chapman said on the earnings call.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Continental Resources Restarts Curtailed Oil Production

Next Post

20% Of Global Oil & Gas Reserves Could Be Wiped Out If Crude Prices Don’t Recove

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com