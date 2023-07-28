Chevron’s Earnings Drop On Lower Energy Prices, Weaker Refining Margins

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.83 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 83.86 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.86 -0.82 -0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.595 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.937 -0.014 -0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 80.39 +0.76 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.937 -0.014 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.18 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.74 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.58 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 605 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.70 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.58 +0.51 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 58 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 58.84 +1.31 +2.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 82.24 +1.31 +1.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 80.49 +1.31 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 77.64 +1.31 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 74.34 +1.31 +1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 74.34 +1.31 +1.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 75.64 +1.31 +1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 84.59 +1.31 +1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 73.94 +1.31 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.63 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 -1.00 -1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 13 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Chevron’s Earnings Drop On Lower Energy Prices, Weaker Refining Margins

Oil Prices Are Set For Yet Another Weekly Gain

Oil Prices Are Set For Yet Another Weekly Gain

Oil prices are set for…

China's Soft Power Strategy In Central Asia

China's Soft Power Strategy In Central Asia

China is leveraging soft power…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron’s Earnings Drop On Lower Energy Prices, Weaker Refining Margins

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 28, 2023, 7:03 AM CDT

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) reported on Friday lower earnings for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, joining the other international supermajors in booking reduced profits on the back of much lower oil and natural gas prices this year.

As previewed in profit highlights a few days ago, Chevron said on Friday that its adjusted earnings were $5.8 billion, or $3.08 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. This was more than halved compared to the adjusted earnings of $11.4 billion, or $5.82 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Earnings and revenues dropped compared to last year due to lower upstream realizations and lower margins on refined product sales, the company said today.

Sales and other operating revenues in the second quarter of 2023 fell to $47.2 billion, down from $65.4 billion in the year-ago period, primarily due to lower commodity prices.

Chevron’s worldwide net oil-equivalent production rose by 2% year-on-year, mostly due to record Permian Basin production of 772,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). U.S. net oil-equivalent production increased and set a new quarterly record primarily due to the growth in the Permian.

“Our quarterly financial results remain strong, and we returned record cash to shareholders,” Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The supermajor, whose capex in the second quarter rose by 18% mostly thanks to higher investment in the U.S., plans to further boost its investments in the United States with the announced agreement to buy PDC Energy. 

Chevron joins Shell, TotalEnergies, and Equinor in reporting reduced profits for the second quarter, on the back of lower energy commodity prices. The drop in profits at Big Oil in the latest quarter wasn’t unexpected, considering that oil prices averaged $75 per barrel in Q2 2023, compared to $113 a barrel in the same quarter last year, and natural gas prices were a fraction of the records seen in the summer of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico Backs State Oil Giant Pemex With $4 Billion Capital Injection

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com