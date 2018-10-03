Exxon May Offload Some GOM Assets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 76.19 +0.96 +1.28%
Brent Crude 11 mins 85.97 +1.17 +1.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.239 +0.073 +2.31%
Mars US 23 hours 80.23 -0.07 -0.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.28 +1.79 +2.20%
Urals 16 hours 81.99 +0.24 +0.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.41 +0.04 +0.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.41 +0.04 +0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 76.93 +0.59 +0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.239 +0.073 +2.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 83.03 +2.02 +2.49%
Murban 2 days 84.97 +2.03 +2.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 79.69 +0.86 +1.09%
Basra Light 2 days 84.22 +0.10 +0.12%
Saharan Blend 2 days 84.76 +0.98 +1.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Girassol 2 days 86.17 +1.06 +1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.28 +1.79 +2.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.35 +0.70 +1.86%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.23 -0.07 -0.25%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.23 -0.07 -0.11%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.38 -0.07 -0.09%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.23 -0.07 -0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.23 -0.07 -0.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.23 -0.07 -0.15%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.23 -0.07 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.23 -0.07 -0.13%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.23 -0.07 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 83.41 +0.04 +0.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 73.00 +1.25 +1.74%
Giddings 16 hours 66.75 +1.25 +1.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 83.86 +2.15 +2.63%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 70.36 +1.18 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 74.31 +1.18 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 74.31 +1.18 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 72.86 +1.18 +1.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.49 -0.07 -0.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 2 hours New Deal Without OPEC - Saudi Arabia, Russia Agreed in Sept To Lift Oil Output
  • 2 hours Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build
  • 10 mins Electric Cars Cast Growing Shadow on Profits
  • 26 mins Shell, partners approve huge $31 billion LNG Canada project. How long till Canadian Federal government Environmentalates it into the ground?
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Shelves Solar Megaproject
  • 1 hour Why the Saudis Can’t Keep a Lid on Oil Prices. And Why I Think the Iran Oil Sanctions are Overblown.
  • 5 hours Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build
  • 6 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 9 hours A NEW MECHANISM TO SKIRT U.S. SANCTIONS?
  • 15 mins Ontario Canada and Wind Turbine Mistakes
  • 1 min Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 10 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 4 hours Is Trump's oil policy going to backfire?

Breaking News:

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Elon Musk Settles With SEC, Quits As Tesla Chairman

Elon Musk Settles With SEC, Quits As Tesla Chairman

Elon Musk has agreed to…

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Discuss New Oil Production In Neutral Zone

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Discuss New Oil Production In Neutral Zone

Saudi Oil Minister al-Falih met…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon May Offload Some GOM Assets

By Irina Slav - Oct 03, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Exxon Mobil

Exxon is reviewing its portfolio and might decide to sell some of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico, unnamed sources told Reuters. One of these elaborated: Exxon could sell some deepwater operations in the Gulf that produce 50,000 bpd as well as stakes in other projects that have a combined daily production rate of over 200,000 bpd and 730 million cu ft of natural gas.

In its portfolio review, Exxon is following a trend that’s gained popularity among Big Oil majors after the 2014 price collapse. Oil supermajors are now increasingly focusing on a limited number of projects in higher-return, lower-cost environments. For Exxon, these seem to be Guyana, where the company has made several promising discoveries, as well as Brazil, with its superstar pre-salt zone, and the Permian at home.

The Liza field offshore Guyana alone could pump 120,000 bpd of crude oil during the first phase of its development. In Brazil, Exxon has interests in 26 offshore blocks. Just one of these, the giant Carcara field, operated by Equinor, holds reserves of up to 2 billion barrels of crude. Most recently, Exxon won the rights to explore the Tita field in the Santos Basin, another pre-salt focal point for international oil players interested in Brazil.

“Exxon Mobil continually reviews its assets for their contribution toward meeting the company’s operating needs, financial objectives and their potential value to others,” Reuters quoted a company spokeswoman as saying. The time is ripe for asset sales, indeed: oil prices are rising and there seems to be little anyone could do to arrest this rise for the time being.

Exxon is one of the top ten operators in the Gulf of Mexico. It has stakes in 339 blocks in the deepwater sector of the U.S. alone, and substantial interests in some of the largest projects in the area.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Baker Hughes Could Join Petrobras In Production-Sharing Deal

Next Post

Baker Hughes Could Join Petrobras In Production-Sharing Deal

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com