Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.48 -0.88 -1.51%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.53 -1.20 -1.88%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.973 -0.088 -2.87%
Mars US 3 days 60.66 +0.86 +1.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 4 days 60.96 +0.44 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.00 +0.90 +1.43%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.00 +0.90 +1.43%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.40 +0.81 +1.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.973 -0.088 -2.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 60.33 -0.05 -0.08%
Murban 4 days 62.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 4 days 58.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 4 days 62.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 4 days 62.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.06 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.91 -1.06 -2.59%
Western Canadian Select 52 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 52 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 52 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 52 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 52 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 52 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 52 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 52 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.00 +0.90 +1.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.00 +1.00 +1.85%
Giddings 4 days 48.75 +1.00 +2.09%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.09 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.31 +0.96 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.26 +0.96 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.26 +0.96 +1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 54.81 +0.96 +1.78%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.50 +0.75 +1.57%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.81 +0.96 +1.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 3 hours Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 4 hours Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 3 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 3 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 3 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 3 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 3 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 3 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 4 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 4 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 4 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 4 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 4 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 4 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 4 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 4 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 5 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 5 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 5 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 5 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 5 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 5 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 5 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 6 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 6 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 6 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 6 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  • 6 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  • 6 days Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 6 days Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 7 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 7 days Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 7 days New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 7 days CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 7 days Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 10 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 10 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 10 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval

Breaking News:

China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices

The Problem With U.S. Public Utility Regulation

The Problem With U.S. Public Utility Regulation

As United States public utilities…

All Eyes On OPEC As Meeting Nears

All Eyes On OPEC As Meeting Nears

Oil prices dipped slightly in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 04, 2017, 11:00 AM CST Exxon

ExxonMobil is exploring opportunities to enter Egypt’s upstream oil and gas sector, after the 2015 discovery of a huge gas deposit in the Mediterranean offshore Egypt, industry sources and Egyptian officials have told Reuters.

Currently, Exxon only operates in Egypt’s downstream, with more than 350 service stations, over 20 Mobil 1 Centers, and exports of lubricants and products to more than 25 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Far East.

Exxon officials have held talks with the Egyptian petroleum ministry over potential investments in oil and gas production, Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on the sidelines of OPEC and partners’ meeting in Vienna last week.

“We have been discussing with them, visiting them. They’ve visited us... We are exploring all opportunities for having more and further upstreamers in Egypt,” Molla told Reuters.

“I would be happy to have them with us,” the minister said, remarking that no decision had been made yet. 

According to industry sources who spoke to Reuters, Exxon is studying potentially entering the offshore of the eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

Related: Iran’s Elaborate Sanction-Skirting Scheme

In the Mediterranean offshore Egypt, Eni discovered in July 2015 the huge Zohr field that the Italian oil major says has a total potential of 850 billion cubic meters of gas in place and is the largest natural gas field ever discovered in the Mediterranean. Eni has divested minority stakes in the Zohr field to BP and to Russia’s Rosneft, and plans to start production at Zohr by the end of this year.

According to a source familiar with Exxon’s plans, “After Zohr there was a reassessment of the portfolio profitability in Egypt” by Exxon, the source told Reuters, and added that the U.S. supermajor was targeting “tier one assets” with significant potential.

More industry sources said that Exxon could be studying possible operations in the Red Sea, where Egypt plans to tender oil and gas blocks for exploration.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says

Next Post

China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Most Commented

Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com