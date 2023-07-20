Exxon Looks To Double Its LNG Portfolio By 2030

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 76.09 +0.74 +0.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.06 +0.60 +0.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.92 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.742 +0.139 +5.34%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.733 +0.013 +0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.733 +0.013 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.15 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.33 +1.34 +1.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.40 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph down Basra Light 597 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.36 +0.78 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.63 +0.63 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 50 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.04 -0.37 -0.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.44 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.69 -0.37 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.84 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.54 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.54 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.84 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.79 -0.37 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.14 -0.37 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +1.60 +2.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 82.02 -1.54 -1.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +1.60 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.75 +2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.70 +1.10 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 mins Wind energy costs are rising
  • 6 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Putin To Skip BRICS Summit Due To UN Arrest Warrant

Major Libyan Oilfields Halted As Global Supply Disruptions Grow

Major Libyan Oilfields Halted As Global Supply Disruptions Grow

Libya’s largest oilfield was fully…

Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

The $27 billion megadeal between…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Looks To Double Its LNG Portfolio By 2030

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 20, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

ExxonMobil aims to nearly double the volumes of liquefied natural gas it is handling to more than 40 million tons per year by 2030, a top executive at the U.S. supermajor has told Nikkei in an interview.

“We're very bullish about the growth opportunities in natural gas and LNG. When you think about that in the portfolio with a corporation, investing in more LNG is certainly part of the strategy,” Andrew Barry, vice president in charge of LNG marketing at Exxon, told the publication.

Currently, Exxon is estimated to handle around 22 million tons of LNG annually.

LNG is one of the oil and gas giant’s priority investment areas this decade, alongside the U.S. Permian Basin, Guyana, and Brazil. Exxon’s corporate plan through 2027 includes expectations that its upstream earnings potential is set to double by 2027 compared to 2019, resulting from investments in high-return, low-cost-of-supply projects. More than 70% of capital investments by 2027 will be deployed in strategic developments in the Permian, offshore Guyana, Brazil, and LNG projects around the world, Exxon said in December.

Exxon is developing LNG projects in Mozambique and Papua New Guinea, while it signed last year an agreement with QatarEnergy to take 25% in a joint venture, which in turn will own 25% of the entire North Field East project, including four LNG trains with a combined nameplate capacity of 32 million tons per year. First LNG from North Field East, one of Qatar’s flagship megaprojects to boost its LNG export capacity, is expected in 2026.

QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil also have a joint project in the United States, the Golden Pass LNG Terminal in Sabine Pass, Texas, which is expected to start up in 2024. Last autumn, Exxon and the Qatari state-owned firm agreed to independently market Golden Pass LNG volumes. ExxonMobil will market 30% of Golden Pass LNG volumes. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Announces First Gulf Of Mexico Offshore Wind Lease Sale

Next Post

Putin To Skip BRICS Summit Due To UN Arrest Warrant

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com